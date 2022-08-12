The result for the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be a tribunal or a return to comedy productions. This was announced on August 12 by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

“Tribunal or return to a comedy show in supporting roles,” leads “RIA News” his response to a related question from a journalist.

Earlier on August 9, Medvedev compared Zelensky with the head of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, after his words about calling the Russian population to account for a special operation to protect Donbass.

Also on August 6, Medvedev responded to Zelensky’s call to confiscate Russian property in Ukraine. The deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the Kyiv authorities would be able to do this only “on paper”.

On July 19, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, said that Zelensky would have to stand trial as a war criminal. He expressed confidence that the European Union would eventually extradite the President of Ukraine, as it had once extradited the Nazi Rudolf Hess and other fascist criminals.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, which it launched on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

