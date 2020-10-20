The coronavirus pandemic has forced terrorists to increasingly go online and take isolation into account when recruiting. About this on October 20 in an interview “Russian newspaper“Said Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Kokov.

“The spread of radical attitudes in society due to the psychological consequences of widespread lockdowns, including depression, social isolation, loss of income sources and other factors, are becoming a breeding ground for their propaganda and recruiting activities,” he said.

According to Kokov, the pandemic, as well as the crisis phenomena caused by it in the society, provoked the emergence of new security threats.

Earlier, on September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that in 2019 the Russian special services managed to prevent 34 terrorist attacks on transport.