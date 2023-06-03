The Security Council of the Russian Federation called the fight against attempts by the West to provoke a crisis in Russia a priority

The Security Council (SC) of Russia considers it a priority to counter the attempts of the West to aggravate the situation inside the country, to prevent threats in the cyber sphere, and to fight terrorism and extremism. Writes about it TASS with reference to the agency.

According to experts, one of the most important tasks is to strengthen economic sovereignty. It involves improving the quality of life of citizens, ensuring the macroeconomic stability of the state and harmonious territorial development.

“A separate emphasis is placed on the development of measures aimed at blocking attempts by Western countries to provoke an economic crisis in Russia,” the Security Council called the priorities.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions imposed by Western countries are the price of freedom and the right to be independent. According to him, anti-Russian sanctions would have been introduced in any case. He noted that the sanctions are also a price for the fact that Russia refuses to “dance to someone else’s tune, to sacrifice its national interests and traditional values.”