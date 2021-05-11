Deadly microbes from US and NATO laboratories near the borders of Russia can allegedly mistakenly enter nature, which can lead to massive destruction of people. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11, by the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Yuri Averyanov.

“Of particular concern is the approach of military biologists of the United States and its NATO allies to the borders of Russia, since the deadly microorganisms created in these laboratories can be“ allegedly by mistake ”released into the environment, leading to massive destruction of the civilian population of both bordering states and and the population of Russia “, – said Averyanov in a conversation”RIA News“.

In addition, in this interview, Averyanov said that Russia suspects the United States of involving other countries in the creation of bioweapons. He noted that this activity is being implemented through the “rigid imposition” of the programs “Global Partnership for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction”, bilateral programs “Joint Threat Reduction” and “Joint Biological Commitments”.

On April 7, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia has good reason to believe that biological weapons are being developed in US-controlled biological laboratories that are being set up around the world. According to him, basically such laboratories appear at the borders of Russia and China.

According to the secretary of the Security Council, in areas where such laboratories have appeared, outbreaks of diseases are reported that are not typical for these regions.