Today, Saturday, the United Nations Security Council issued a statement regarding the ceasefire between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The council called, in the first statement that has the approval of all its members since the escalation began on May 10, for a “complete” respect for the ceasefire.

According to diplomatic sources, the text stated that “the members of the Security Council welcome the declaration of a ceasefire as of May 21 and acknowledge the important role played by Egypt” and other countries in the region to reach it.

The escalation began on May 10. As Israel continued to bomb the Gaza Strip with aircraft and artillery. Meanwhile, rockets launched from Gaza targeted Israeli cities and towns.

The ceasefire has been in effect as of Thursday evening. Since its inception, no violations have been recorded.

And the latest escalation killed 248 people in the Gaza Strip. While 12 people were killed on the Israeli side.