And governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the risks of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the landscape of international security.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and is seeking a global leadership role in regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the debate on Tuesday.

And in June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres endorsed a proposal by some AI executives to create an international AI watchdog along the lines of the International Atomic Energy Agency.