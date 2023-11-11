The UAE mission to the United Nations confirmed that the session comes in the context of the dire situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalating developments, including the health crisis amid continuing attacks on hospitals.

The UAE representative to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, called on Israel to end its siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. The Emirati delegate condemned the indiscriminate Israeli attacks against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian delegate to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, called on the Security Council to stop the massacres committed by Israel against the residents of the Gaza Strip, noting that hospitals in Gaza have become Israel’s first target.

For his part, the American representative to the United Nations, Robert Wood, stressed the need to bring more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. In his testimony to the Security Council, he affirmed Israel’s commitment to implementing the humanitarian truce for four hours a day.

The Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the medical situation in Gaza is indescribable, referring to the ongoing Israeli attacks on hospitals.

He added in his briefing to the Security Council that a third of the health facilities in Gaza are no longer functioning.