Medvedev said that inflation in Russia by the end of the year will not exceed 5%

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gave a forecast for inflation in Russia by the end of the year. His article was published in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to Medvedev, inflation in Russia will not exceed five percent by the end of the year. He pointed out that development is recorded in all sectors of the Russian economy. In particular, according to Rosstat, industrial production in March 2023 increased by 1.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022, and in April this figure was already 5.2 percent.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, inflation in 2023 will be 4.5-6.5 percent, and in 2024 it will reach the target of 4 percent. In the last month, the pace of price growth has increased, and inflationary expectations of households and businesses remain elevated.