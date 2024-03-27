The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred near Bisham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani national. In a statement today, read in their name by Yamazaki Kazuyuki, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations, the Council members expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of Pakistan and China, and their wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The members of the Council stressed the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these shameful terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all countries to cooperate with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard, in accordance with their obligations under international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions. Relevance. At the conclusion of their statement, the members reaffirmed that any terrorist acts are considered criminal and unjustified, regardless of their motives, place, time and whoever committed them, stressing the need for all countries to combat threats to international peace and security by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under International law, including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law.