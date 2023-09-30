New York (Union)

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the heinous and escalatory attack launched by the “Houthis” with drones on the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Defense Force, participating within the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen.

Council members called on the Houthis to end terrorist attacks, and again expressed their concern about targeting civilian infrastructure near the border in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A press statement issued by members of the Security Council, yesterday evening, confirmed that the recent attack on the Saudi border is considered a serious threat to the peace process and regional stability, including in Yemen.

He condemned, in the strongest terms, the horrific escalation attack with drones attributed to the Houthis, on members of the Bahraini armed forces operating in the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, on the southern border of Saudi Arabia.

The members said that the attack constitutes a serious threat to the peace process and regional stability, including in Yemen.

The members of the Security Council stressed that any escalation would only exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

They reiterated the need to take decisive steps towards a permanent ceasefire, and stressed their strong support for peaceful settlement efforts and ending the suffering of the Yemeni people.

They also affirmed their support for the United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts on the path of a negotiated and inclusive political settlement with Yemeni leadership and ownership on the basis of the agreed upon terms of reference and in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

This comes as the Yemeni army warned yesterday of the military escalation practiced by the Houthi group on various fronts in Taiz Governorate, southwest of the country, despite international efforts aimed at achieving peace.

The Taiz Military Axis confirmed, in a press statement, that the Houthi group renewed its military escalation during the past two days on various fronts of the governorate.

The statement added, “Confrontations broke out between the army and the Houthis, on Thursday and Friday, on the Al-Aqarad fronts, south of the governorate, and the Kamb Al-Rus area, northeast of the city of Taiz, after the army thwarted two infiltration attempts by the group.”

The statement indicated the outbreak of “intermittent clashes on the western fronts of Taiz after the Houthis escalated their hostilities and targeted army positions with heavy and medium artillery.”

The army considered this escalation “a blatant challenge to the peace efforts led by the United Nations and international and regional parties to reach an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in Yemen.”

This comes as international and international efforts continue to achieve lasting peace in Yemen, ending the war that has been ongoing in the country for nearly nine years, which has left one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in the world.