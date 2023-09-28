New York, Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The UN Security Council called on the Houthi group not to use educational, religious and public institutions in Yemen to spread hate speech, encourage violence and recruit children.

In a statement carried by the Yemeni news agency, Saba, the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee urged the Houthi group to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

It also urged “non-state armed groups, such as the Houthis, to stop continuing to use educational and religious institutions and public institutions in Yemen to spread hate speech, encourage violence, and recruit children.”

The statement came based on the recommendations of the expert group following its investigations conducted during the last period into the violations of the Houthi group, especially its use of schools, religious institutions and summer centers to perpetuate racist ideas, sow hatred, booby-trap the minds of young people and children, and incite against Yemenis opposed to the trends and practices of the Houthis.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights called on the international community and the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen to take serious positions and use decisive language with the Houthi group regarding the violations it is committing against civilians.

The ministry said in a statement, “It has followed with great concern the campaigns carried out by the Houthi group and the acts of repression and abuse against the men, women and children who went out in Sanaa and a number of areas under the control of the Houthis to celebrate the anniversary of the September Revolution.”

The statement pointed out that “Sanaa witnessed during the past 48 hours a campaign of abuse, beatings with rifle butts, and widespread kidnappings that affected more than 1,000 civilians, who were crowded into detention places used by the Houthi group for its repressive actions.”

The statement referred to “the death sentences issued by the Houthis against 30 military leaders as part of farcical plays they call trials, at a time when many international bodies are still talking about peace and the possibilities of it occurring.”

Security-wise, the joint Yemeni forces on the west coast put out sources of Houthi fire targeting gatherings of displaced people in “Wadi Al-Hanayah,” west of Taiz, and populated villages south of Hodeidah.

The military media reported that the units stationed from the joint Yemeni forces in the Al-Barah and Hodeidah axes detected the sources of artillery and machine gun fire and dealt with them firmly, confirming that the sources of fire were extinguished with direct hits on the detected targets.

In this context, one person was killed and 6 others were injured, including a woman, by a hand grenade explosion, yesterday, in the city of Taiz.