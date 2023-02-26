Medvedev said that the obsessive desire of the West to tear apart Russia led to the NWO in Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev explained why the country was forced to launch a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. About this he wrote in an article for Izvestia.

Medvedev named the reason for the special operation in Ukraine and said that the obsessive desire of the West to tear Russia to pieces led to it. He spoke about the non-recognition by the West of the results of the referendum in Crimea and stressed that the actions of Europe “are fueled by cave Russophobia and the desire to create a newly-minted Frankenstein in the person of Ukraine – a special “Anti-Russia””.

“… The wise predecessors of today’s brainless Western politicians said this: “Deus quos vult perdere dementat prius” – whom God wants to punish, first deprives him of reason. It was this insane hysteria, the obsessive desire to tear apart our country that ultimately led to a special military operation, ”concluded the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

Earlier, Medvedev announced the impossibility of destroying Russia. In his opinion, the West’s delusions that this is easy to do are extremely dangerous. He urged to leave ambiguity in this issue and stressed that “we do not need a world without Russia.”