Russia thanks the leadership of Zimbabwe for a balanced approach to resolving the Ukrainian crisis and the referendums held in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. This was announced on November 1 by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (SB) of the Russian Federation, Chairman of United Russia.

As the politician emphasized, while negotiating with the President of Zimbabwe, the first secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Russian Federation does not intend to abandon the decisions already made on the issue of joining new territories.

“The decision to include these regions in Russia based on the will of their inhabitants is forever. We will never allow anyone to seize the mentioned territories and will use all available opportunities to protect the people living there,” Medvedev said.

Earlier, on October 20, it became known that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad congratulated the Russian delegation, which arrived in Damascus, on the successful holding of referendums in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on joining the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the deputy governor of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, allowed the release of three more regions of Ukraine. He announced plans “after repulsing the attack on Kherson, to launch a counterattack on Nikolaev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk.”

On October 17, former US Ambassador to the USSR Jack Matlock said that Ukraine should renounce claims to the territories annexed to the Russian Federation and agree to negotiations. He expressed the opinion that even with the support of NATO, Ukraine will not be able to create a stable, functioning state within the 1991 borders. Attempts to return territories by force will lead to further escalation of the conflict.

On September 30, following the results of referendums, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the inclusion of the DPR and LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.