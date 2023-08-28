Shevtsov: US after Ukraine stepped up military-biological work in the CIS

The United States had to curtail the activities of biological programs in Ukraine, now they have transferred their activity to the CIS space. This was stated by Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexei Shevtsov in interview “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

He pointed out that the United States is developing biological weapons, including those “targeted at certain ethnic groups.” Shevtsov added that Washington is trying to transfer bioprograms to other countries, to establish control over biological research, to collect collections of biomaterials and dangerous pathogens.

Meanwhile, explanatory work carried out by Russia about the dangers of US military biological programs has led to the fact that Washington is forced to mask the direction of the projects.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in the United States said that the US was ignoring claims regarding violations of obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons. The diplomatic mission noted that Russia has repeatedly pointed out violations.

In May, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Washington was developing biological weapons in Ukraine. It was noted that the Walter Reed Research Institute of the US Army has already examined the blood of Ukrainian fighters for resistance to antibiotics.