Last October 31, I published on this page an article entitled “The Crisis of the International Organization,” in which I pointed out the gross inability of the United Nations to maintain international peace and security, for two reasons: the first is the structure of the Council, which enables any of its five permanent members to abort any draft resolution, even if it With the approval of the other 14 members of the Council. The second reason is the state of polarization that we thought could disappear after the end of the Cold War, but what seemed to be a prelude to reconciliation that could help the Security Council carry out its important mission quickly evaporated and polarization returned again. As for the General Assembly, it is powerless, due to the non-binding nature of its decisions. The recent events in Gaza were the best evidence of this, as the Security Council failed more than once to reach a decision regarding them, for the reasons previously mentioned, and the General Assembly, in an emergency session, adopted a resolution last October 27 with a majority of 121 votes calling for an immediate, permanent and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of Hostilities and the provision of basic goods and services to civilians in the Strip, immediately and unhindered, but General Assembly resolutions are merely non-binding recommendations, and even Security Council resolutions themselves are being challenged.

Last week, a new opportunity arose to test the effectiveness of the international organization, as the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the events in Gaza, for the first time in his term, activated Article 99 of the Charter, which authorizes him to draw the attention of the Security Council to an issue that he believes may threaten international peace and security. Immediately, the UAE mission to the United Nations took the initiative to submit a new draft resolution to the Council, in line with the country’s active foreign policy and its responsibility to defend Arab interests in the Security Council as it is the only Arab member in it. The draft resolution included a demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and in response to the catastrophic situation in the Strip and the worsening suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, as stated by the Secretary-General in his message. The mission explained in a statement, “The situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic and may reach an irreversible point, and we cannot wait any longer. The Council must also act decisively to demand a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.” The mission also confirmed that its project enjoys the support of Arab countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the vote on the project later made it clear that it enjoys overwhelming international support. All members of the Council approved the project except for Britain, which abstained from voting on the pretext that the project does not condemn the Hamas movement, and the United States, whose objection to the project ensured its abort, as it did before on many similar occasions, to confirm its absolute bias towards Israel on the one hand, and to remind everyone of the structural crisis. The Security Council on the other hand. The American argument this time was that the ceasefire would be the beginning of a new war, meaning that without eliminating Hamas, the war would be renewed, and more correctly, without ending the occupation, the conflict would continue.

The US administration was not content with diplomatic support for Israel, but also approved a new deal for Israeli tank ammunition worth $500 million. Reports said that the administration may bypass Congress in implementing it, even partially, under emergency powers.

*Professor of Political Science – Cairo University