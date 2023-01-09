The UN Security Council has unanimously agreed to provide humanitarian aid to some four million Syrians in the northwest of the country for another six months via Turkey, avoiding the usual conflict with Russia over the issue.
Authorization is required from the 15-member council because the Syrian authorities have not approved humanitarian operations, which have been providing aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-held areas of Syria since 2014.
The current mandate for the UN aid program was due to expire on Tuesday.
#Security #Council #agrees #extend #provision #aid #Syria #Turkey
Leave a Reply