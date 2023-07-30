The secularization of the Arab mind
While a different world order based on science and knowledge is being formed, there is a reality in the Arab region that requires a decisive decision regarding the concept of the relationship of the Arab mind with the world. Freedoms created multiple frameworks in the formation of knowledge politics, so globalization is no longer one of the issues raised after it swept all the walls, and it turned into a tool from a group of tools through which liberalism achieved its goals in the ideological struggle between East and West, and here it seems that the Arab mind has to get out of the isolation it imposed Monotheistic religious discourse emerging from the end of the nineteenth century.
Religious and leftist discourse dominated the Arab mind after the formation of the modern national state, and that sharp and harsh discourse was concomitant with what the mind is supposed to obtain in terms of freedom in thinking and appreciation and thus the decision. Forced in steep paths that led at the end to shackle the will of thinking and forced it to mental stagnation by contenting itself with the dependency of what came in the Arab and Islamic heritage prohibiting criticism for the totality of the accumulated of those legacies, including the dust of centuries.
Enlightenment advocates tried to push for the renewal of religious discourse as a means that could liberate more from the dependence of the Arab mind after the emergence of Islamophobia in the seventies of the twentieth century and the growth of Islamist currents. The new enlighteners who fought fierce battles did not despair, even when they saw what they warned people about with the blowing winds of the so-called “Arab Spring”. And the necessities of renewing the jurisprudence of reality.
Leftists and Islamists all believe that the solution is in opposition and contradiction, which resulted in more conflicts and wars. These contradictory policies did not yet realize that there is another opportunity by adopting another path that could lead to rapprochement and achieving coexistence. Modern patriotism, and this is what the Al-Azhar Al-Sharif institutions and the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum presented with a vision to renew religious discourse, considering it a way to overcome the barriers made by advocates of religious extremism as well as by Arab leftists.
The realization of reason in dealing with religious matters, heritage, and the Arab in general provided an important opportunity that was translated by the signature of the “Human Fraternity Document”, which constituted a cornerstone of the concept of religious renewal on the basis of respect for the other, whatever that other may be. There is a looming opportunity that can be seized and seized by pursuing mental enlightenment. The Arab mind lived in stagnation with the effects of currents whose ideas were employed in the molds of politics. Between a disaffected left and a discontented Islamist, things stopped. The nature of the mind is freedom and openness. This is a divine instinct that came through verses in the great remembrance: In Him is your remembrance, will you not understand, and {and in yourselves, will you not see}, and {Have you not seen how your Lord extends the shadow} and many times in which God commanded people to implement the mind as an affirmation of human instinct.
There is no room for anyone other than the political leaders of the Arab countries, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, except to pass laws that promote the renewal of religious discourse, by enabling national religious institutions, clerics and intellectual elites to lead the stage of occupying the Arab mind with what it must occupy. Enough with stagnation and tying up the minds of Arab youth, for this is a wasted wealth that must be utilized to achieve prosperity in a region that has not known prosperity over the decades.
Yemeni writer
