Pau Donés and Évole, in a moment of the documentary-interview ‘That you give me’.

He’s very thin and the nasal tube may accentuate it. The thread of voice has a cavernous point, but it is enough for what it wants to say. “I’m here to talk about life and not death”, launches a Pau Donés who knows that he has little left, but not that it would be just two weeks since that May Jordi Évole went up to his house in La Vall d ‘Aran to chat, in what ends up being “a secular confession” of the musician. This is how the journalist defines the 65 minutes of That you give me, the interview that from this Wednesday reaches 245 cinemas throughout Spain and not on television because “there are still things in this life that have to have a slower digestion.”

The beginning of the conversation is tough, as evidenced by the fact that the first two questions from the tanned Évole are, after seconds of awkward silence, “I don’t know what to ask you” and “What have you done this morning?” But then the conversation flows, without looking for or touching a chord, which facilitated the editing of almost two and a half hours of material. “We were clear that it could not be something tearful, to gloat in grief, and that it did not happen made it easier for both of us to come to the talk in tears, when he called me for it,” admits Évole, who struck up a curious friendship with the leader of Jarabe de Palo in 2002, when, playing his role as Follonero in the television program of Andreu Buenafuente One other thing, he asked if Beautiful Y It depends they were the same song. “I don’t know why he chose me; I only do accompaniment here, ”says Évole. “He knew you were the person who could understand him better,” says Marc Donés, the singer’s brother and present at the preview.

“What terrifies me is seeing people who are afraid of life, of loving and being loved,” says the musician two weeks before he died.

The reason for the meeting is that Donés, who will die on June 9, wants to speak with more time to escape the frivolous image that promotional interviews give to show himself “not as they see us, but as we really are.” And he comes out in one piece, with a fortitude that almost intimidates. No, he is not afraid of dying: “What terrifies me is seeing people who are afraid of life, of wanting and being loved”, although, yes, “I don’t want to leave; Today I am happy, I feel good ”, he says. And he repeats it throughout the interview: “Now dying is not good for me, I have things to do; I would ask for an extension of a lifetime, but set to limit, live until 70 “.

The excuse that he was still very busy seems to be that Donés also gave it to the doctors and nurses who treated him in both the Moisès Broggi hospital, the Vall de Herón hospital and the Vall d’Aran hospital, the majority present at the Phenomena cinema hall in Barcelona, ​​where the preview was held today, along with family members and musicians who accompanied him on his career. At his home in the Vall d’Aran, Donés was rushing through life with his four siblings, very close to his father’s house, but above all, next to his teenage daughter Sara, with whom he reconciled: “He stayed with the idea that I had abandoned her when I separated from her mother ”, admits the singer. The ex-wife was also: “I don’t believe in the couple, but I do believe in the family.” Have you been a good father? “No… Yes and no. I have not given him time. My problem is that I am a ship captain and a ship’s siren sounds and I am leaving ”.

Like someone who does not want to, euthanasia appears in the documentary (presented at the last Malaga Film Festival), following the suicide of his mother, affected by chronic depression. “I have never thought of committing suicide; Not me, I live, life ”, he insists as a hint of gout appears at a point in the nasal tube. “Of course,” he answers the question of whether he has the desire to laugh and quotes the film The guateque, from his idolized Peter Sellers. And he cries, of course, “these days, a lot: not crying is a sign of terrible weakness; It is a way of showing your humility, your way of being real ”.

“Not crying is a symptom of terrible weakness; it is a way of showing your humility, your way of being real,” says the musician in the interview with Jordi Évole

In an evident inner peace, back from everything and nothing, Donés admits that the sardana seems to him “the most boring dance in the world”. He says that Antonio Vega and Celia Cruz are the musicians he admires the most as an answer to the question of which ones he likes the worst, which in the end sums up, elegantly, anonymously: “People who don’t respect the field of music, who don’t he dedicates to making good songs when he could and he only does it to be famous and sell records ”. Nor does it go against haters from Jarabe de Palo: “It tastes bad, I would tell them not to hate it. If there is something that you do not like, put it aside, but we do not hate each other because hatred does not lead to anything, only fights and bad milk, bad things ”. Success, in this context, then, is relative (“that of The skinny girl We were late and, furthermore, there is always something in a race, or a friend, that brings you down from the cloud ”). And the glory, very earthly: “I would like my colleagues to remember and respect me as a composer who needed to communicate and do beautiful things, who did them honestly; and the people, well, let them remember me for my songs ”.

It was Donés himself who wanted to take the journalist to a nearby mountain where he used to write and meditate. He drives the car himself and there he confesses that he has asked to be cremated

The shot is always short, inside the house, stitched by Évole’s appearances. It was Donés himself who wanted to take the journalist to a nearby mountain where he used to write and meditate. He drives the car himself and there he confesses that he has asked to be cremated: “A little bit of ashes here and others in town; ashes and come, run ”, he lets out as he realizes that he is getting cold, perhaps because he already thinks that“ I would have loved to meet my grandchildren ”.

“The pasta from which Donés is made is based on a lot of awareness, of what he has done and lived. Here the character and the ego disappear, it shows itself to a transcendental point … Whoever thinks that Pau had posture here they will see that it was more authentic than they believed ”, says Évole, who to dispel ethical doubts about the suitability of doing the interview or not (produced by Atresmedia and Producciones del Barrio and whose collection, in part, will go to the hospital of the Vall d’Hebrón) consulted with the doctor who treated Donés most directly. It is Elena Hélez, voice at the beginning of the documentary and present at the screening: “He wanted destigmatize the disease, ”he makes clear. “He showed a brutal clairvoyance, he had no doubts about anything,” said Marc Donés yesterday about the image of his brother in the documentary.

On pasta from Donés, the end of the interview clarifies everything, if possible: “Thank you very much for everything, to anyone, to everyone in general. That you give me, the song, is what life has given me, “he says. And for the music of the credits, he says that he would choose Antonio Vega and his The site of my recess: “(…) Where the first light was created (…) I will return to that place, where I was born”. “This, in tune,” he says: it’s hard to recognize Donés’s voice. In a moment, it doesn’t come. But yes, he sings it.