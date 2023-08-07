The city of Murcia continues to entrust a large part of the definitive takeoff of its tourism sector to the so-called MICE visitor or to congresses, conventions and professional events. If the pandemic was a harsh and unexpected blow to this sector, the recovery it is experiencing has also pleasantly surprised hoteliers and those in charge of the Murcia Convention Bureau.

In fact, if within the recovery plan drawn up due to the coronavirus it was expected that the drop in the impact on the city of this activity would be around 15% last year, in relation to the figures for 2019 the decrease was finally around 10% These figures have underpinned the optimism of the companies in the sector, which already hope that the course that is starting now will be that of the full recovery of the figures of four years ago.

In fact, from the Congress Office it is highlighted that, since the renewal that took place in its board of directors at the end of 2021, and counting that work is being done in this area for about two years to come, a dozen applications have been won to host major events of this type, which will begin to take place from the month of October and will last during the years 2024 and 2015. Within these twelve congresses are included two of an international nature, beginning with the European health convention that will arrive in Murcia next autumn.

“Between all of us, we hope that some 10,000 participants will arrive in the city,” Angeles Ballesta, director of the Office, explained yesterday, highlighting, together with its president -and the Ashomur hotel association-, Felipe Saldaña, and the Councilor for Tourism, Jesús Pacheco, the important thing to continue professionalizing this work of searching and attracting candidacies. In fact, special emphasis is being placed on the search for proposals that take place in the months with a more pronounced seasonality and, therefore, with less activity, compared to the periods of May, October, November and March, which are, for In this order, those with the greatest demand. “We can say, for example, as of today, that in June 2025 the entire hotel offer will be practically covered,” Saldaña remarked.

This optimism is not only based on those already closed for the future, but also on the solid foundations represented by the figures for 2022 and which are included in the Annual Study on Meeting Tourism in the City of Murcia and its Economic Impact, which Murcia Convention Bureau carries out through an agreement with the Murcia City Council. He points out that last year up to 931 meetings were held in the capital of the Region, with close to 150,000 attendees and 39.4 million economic impact, compared to almost 180,000 visitors in 2019, which, however, had an impact of about 44 million.

Of those close to a thousand events, almost a hundred (98) corresponded to congresses -in which more than 34,000 people participated, an average of 348 per appointment-, 76 were company conventions -with 6,561 attendees, 86 per event- and the remainder (757) were conferences, symposiums or seminars, which brought together the bulk of these professional visitors, with almost 110,000 and 144 people per proposal. In total, and in view of the figures, congress tourism generated almost 10% of the total overnight stays that occurred in the municipality last year.

As for the venues, the Víctor Villegas Auditorium continues to be the king, since it concentrated 43% of the attendees, while 14 out of every hundred met in hotels and one in five in universities. However, it must be remembered that since last year the possibility of requesting, in the case of appointments of this type, the use of six singular spaces such as the Artillery Barracks, the Almudí Palace, Los Molinos del Río, the Ramón Gaya Museum, the Carmen Artistic Laboratory and the Circus Theater.

On the other hand, the economic and commercial field was the one that held the most appointments, with 307, followed by the medical and health sector, with 251; and the chemist and pharmacist, who organized 93 events. And as for the generators of all these events, the private sector led to the celebration of 58.54% of the total events, while the public initiative was behind the remaining 41.46%, with a great weight -80%. – of the municipal initiative.

We must not forget, finally, both Saldaña and Pacheco wanted to highlight the value and strategic nature of this type of visitor. First, because it is a respectful visitor, who likes to enjoy the differentiating and cultural value of the city they visit and who is willing, in nine out of ten cases, to return to it to learn more about it, with relatives. and friends, improving the reputation of the destination. Second, because they provide a high average cost per participant per day of 260 euros when staying in four-star hotels and 240 in the case of three-star hotels, adding, in addition to accommodation, registration, maintenance and other extra expenses such as commuting or shopping.

In addition, the congress tourist usually completes a three-day stay in the city, while the conference and symposium tourist stays for about two. “The rest is that the visitor comes from further and further away -20% of them are international-, since they stay longer in the city,” says Saldaña, who once again demanded an improvement in the frequencies of the AVE service to the capital of Segura. “We also have to adapt to the management of new events, such as hybrids, in which part of the participants or speakers connect online,” concluded Pacheco.