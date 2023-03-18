The General Directorate of Traffic will reinforce the surveillance and regulation of road traffic with the human and material resources available, in a weekend, that of San José, which is extended one more day for the people of Madrid, when moving the Community from Madrid said festivity to Monday, March 20.

During these three and a half days, 5 million road trips are expected to take place, many of which will be destined for the Valencian capital to enjoy the Fallas and second homes. Even for areas of the mountains; or closer destinations such as Segovia, Toledo and Cuenca, for example.

Taking into account the surveillance of these sections and these forecasts, there may be occasional delays leaving the capital on Friday afternoon, and on Saturday morning, on the main highways, highlighting the A-3 bound for the east. A similar situation can occur on Monday afternoon when you enter the capital.

For this reason, and to minimize possible effects on traffic, Tráfico has provided for a series of regulation measures such as the installation of an additional lane in the opposite direction by means of cones that increases the capacity of the road, as long as it does not negatively affect traffic. traffic in the other direction.

The restriction of circulation on certain days, stretches and hours of the circulation of trucks in general and of certain merchandise in particular must also be controlled.