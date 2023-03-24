The construction of the underpass under the railway of section one of the Ronda Central de Lorca faces the final stretch and will be completed in April. It was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, who said that this action is part of the new highway that will connect the neighborhoods of San Diego and Apolonia.

With this new step, a junction will be established at a different level between the highway and the railway line and involves an investment of 2.1 million euros out of the total 5.6 million that this 1.5-kilometre section of the ring road will cost. which will be fully completed in June.

The counselor explained that the passage under the railway line has a length of 16 meters, a width of 17 meters and a height for traffic of 5.5 meters. It consists of access ramps 60 meters long and a structure made up of reinforced concrete abutments and a deck made up of 13 precast beams one meter deep.

The carriageway along the underpass will have two separate carriageways made up of two lanes more than three meters wide and a central median. On the right bank, in the direction of the N-340, a sidewalk with a bike lane is projected, located at a different level from the pavement, to facilitate the passage of pedestrians and cyclists.

Once the work of the underpass is finished, the beams will be placed and the board on which the railway platform will go will be made. Subsequently, a load test will be carried out.

This sector of the road, 1.5 kilometers long and dual carriageway, will have five roundabouts, two of them with traffic lights

In addition to the construction of the underpass, work is being carried out simultaneously to expedite the execution of the project, said the counselor. Together with the foundation works for the retaining walls and the elevation of the walls of the underpass, the construction of half of the roundabout connecting to the N-340 has been completed.

The actions continue with the replacement of water, electricity and telephone services and with the rehabilitation of pavements, sidewalks and curbs, as well as the extension of asphalt mixes in the section parallel to the railway line.

The work on section one of the Ronda Central includes five roundabouts distributed on a dual carriageway, two of them divided and with traffic lights. It has two clearly differentiated subsections. The first joins the first and second roundabouts, crossing the Murcia – Águilas railway line at different levels, and the second links the rest of the roundabouts until reaching the San Diego neighborhood. The works also include the improvement of lighting throughout the section with 37 light points and new signage.