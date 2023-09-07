The users of the line 9 of the Madrid Metro ―the violet one, which goes from Mirasierra to Arganda del Rey― found a sign on Monday informing them that the reopening of the section cut off by works since August “is brought forward” to this Tuesday. Actually, what is anticipated is a euphemism, since a specific date was never given for the return to operation, which would be “at the beginning of September”. Thus, from this Tuesday, the convoys stop again between the stations of Colombia and Príncipe de Vergara ―four stops―. For now, the other line on which reforms have been undertaken since June, line 1, will have to wait at least until October.

“Line 9 is open. Finished, no”, comments a user this morning at the Núñez de Balboa station, where the works are about to finish: the roof is not covered and all the pipes are in the air, over the heads of the passengers.

State of the Núñez de Balboa station, this morning. THE COUNTRY

Specifically, the regional government details, improvements have been made to the waterproofing systems, ceilings and interior finishes at 9, and asbestos has been removed from the vaults and the different technical rooms of the Núñez de Balboa stops. , Concha Espina, Cruz del Rayo and Avenida de América.

Asbestos, toxic and dangerous, has been banned in Spain since 2002. Exposure to this material has already caused the death of 13 subway workers and the company knew about the presence of the material since at least 2003, but hid it for decades. Until 2018, it did not launch a plan to remove asbestos from the network, which it extended until 2028, with an investment of 170 million euros, of which more than 62 have already been committed. Last April, 21 stations ―of which 302 that the network has― still contained asbestos in their structures and 43.6% of the material present in the network had been removed.

In addition, in the case of Avenida de América, the works have coincided with the actions planned for this station within the Madrid Metro Accessibility and Inclusion Plan, which entails the installation of 10 lifts, the implementation of new emergency exits and the replacement of all signage at this and other points on the network.

During this period, the Community of Madrid has launched an alternative free bus service for metro users, which has covered the surface route between the Príncipe de Vergara and Colombia stops. Of the 12 existing lines, line 9 is the eighth in use, that is, one of the ones with the fewest passengers. The new Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, explained that the bulk of the works were incompatible with the passage of trains, so the provision of the underground service would be interrupted and that, as usual, they took advantage of the month with the least influx of users to introduce some improvements that are “essential to continue guaranteeing the standards of quality, speed and safety” of the underground.

In addition to the closure of line 9, more than the southern half of line 1, from Valdecarros to Sol, is without service from June 24 to October. “The works are going well and we will inform you of the opening date,” says a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport.

