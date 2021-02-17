In the NBA world, statistics always played a major role. From the first time it occurred to someone to keep a numerical record of the actions that occurred in a match. As time progresses, there are more and more “measurable” aspects of the game that, although they cannot be definitive to elaborate a concept, they are extremely useful to contextualize situations. Some of them give an account of why Facundo Campazzo has been taking advantage of his opportunities in the Denver Nuggets, which was reinforced after his first start in the best league in the world.

Cordovan’s roster in the loss to Boston closed with 15 points (2 triples), 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 cover and only one loss. There is only a small group of point guards who were able to record similar performances this season, and the names are remarkable: Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday (both once All-Stars), Malcolm Brogdon (Rookie of the Year 2017), LaMelo Ball ( candidate for Rookie of the Year this year) and Cole Anthony (very good project).

If spun finer, Campazzo achieved those numbers in 40 minutes. Applying this filter, which is important because the more minutes you play, the more chances there are of losing balls, of that group only Brogdon played the same amount of time or more.

Loose, the numbers may seem smaller. What matters is the context. That’s why the emphasis on minutes and losses: they speak of how well the Argentine takes care of the ball.

Campazzo leads with a mantra: don’t raffle the ball. AFP photo

In fact, in his 24 games he has 47 assists against 16 losses, that is 2.94 assists every 1 loss. According to analytics specialists, a 3 to 1 ratio between goal passes and lost balls is more than good. It is also true that Campazzo, until now, played most of his minutes with the less talented players in the squad, which conspires against the possibilities of baskets that report him assists.

Going a little deeper, it can be seen that most of the balls that the Cordovan guard lost were due to bad passes, that is to say that it is a question more of risks taken than of bad ball controls or neglect.

The other aspect that stands out (incredibly, the one that generated the most doubts even for those who said they knew him) is the defensive.

The great performance of Campazzo vs. Boston The Argentine played his best game in the NBA

While statistics involve variables such as who shared equipment with the player in question when on the court, there are some Campazzo numbers that are high-flying. One is the defensive rating (which is measured by calculating the points a team receives for every 100 ball possessions).

With the Cordovan on the floor, the Nuggets receive a rate of 102.1 points per 100 possessions. Among the perimeter who played at least 24 games, he is the third best mark after Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs man, originally forward) and Kent Bazemore (Golden State)

Like the 100 possessions, another tool that statisticians use to match samples is to set parameters “every 36 minutes.” It is a projection of how the figures would look if a basketball player played that amount of time and is used as a way of equating a comparison that would be unfailingly uneven if the statistics were taken, for example, of a player who participates 40 minutes against one who plays 10 .

In that case, considering the average every 36 minutes of the item called “deflections” (“deviations”), which indicates the number of passes or balls that a player touched to change the destination and harm the rival, Campazzo would be the second player with the highest balls “bothered”, with 5.1 and surpassing specialists in the field such as Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) or Robert Covington (Portland Trail Blazers).

Kemba Walker was marked by Campazzo 6:25 minutes: He scored 2 of 6 pitches. AP Photo

Another of his key tools has been his ability to “steal” fouls and here again Campazzo shows off the juice he takes on the court in a short time. Of the 13 it has generated so far, no less than 7 have been rival offenses. Only two players caused so many offenses in attack by their opponents in less than 325 minutes that the Cordoba has played: Cameron Payne (275) and Michael Carter-Williams (216).

They are numbers that do not paint the whole picture, but that help to understand why Campazzo, regardless of how many goal points, gained the full confidence to be today a key piece in a Denver that is sad with absences.

In the absence of Monte Morris (shoulder injury), Gary Harris (adductor), Will Barton (personal reasons), PJ Dozier (strain) and Paul Millsap (knee problem), it is true that somehow coach Michael Malone did not He had no choice but to throw the responsibility to the Argentine. The important thing is that he did not avoid the bulk and, with those players discarded for this Wednesday’s game against Washington, the doors to prominence remain open.