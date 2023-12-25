When Roy van Beek was a teenager in the Netherlands in the early 1990s, he was taken on a field trip to a local museum to see an exhibit of peat bog corpses: ancient human remains buried in the wetlands and spongy terrain of the north. of Europe. He remembered one that was remarkably intact: the contorted body of a girl her age, about 1.37 meters tall, who had lived in the 1st century AD.

“It was left in a shallow bog south of the present-day village of Yde,” said Van Beek, now an archaeologist at Wageningen University and Research. Her skin had been tanned in the peat bog tea.

The Yde Girl, as she is known, was unearthed in 1897 by peat collectors who were so frightened by their discovery that they allegedly said: “I hope the devil catches the man who dug this hole” and fled. The body was wearing a cape, which hid a stab wound near the collarbone. A two-meter-long strip of cloth was wrapped three times around his neck.

“The cloth was probably used to strangle her,” Van Beek said. Most of the swamp mummies have signs of multiple injuries and are presumed to have been murder victims.

Last year, Van Beek was the lead author of the first comprehensive study of peat bog bodies—a funerary tradition believed to span 7,000 years. The multidisciplinary study, published in the journal Antiquity, created a database of more than a thousand such bodies from 266 historic peat bogs across a swath of northern Europe, from Ireland to the Baltic States.

Drawing on folklore, newspaper reports and antiquarian records, a team of Dutch, Swedish and Estonian researchers focused on the emergence of peat burials from around 5200 BC, in the Neolithic period and up to the Bronze Age. The team was particularly interested in how the tradition grew from 1000 BC to 1500 AD, from the Iron Age to medieval times.

“The results are actually very important as they show a phase of formal burial in the Bronze Age and an increase in violent deaths during the time when these peat bogs are growing exponentially,” said Melanie Giles, a British archaeologist who was not involved in the study. study, via email.

The cases fall into three categories: peat bog mummies, whose skin, soft tissues and hair are preserved; skeletons from peat bogs, where only the bones survive; and a third group made up of the partial remains of both.

The corpses owe their condition to the natural chemistry of the peatlands. Layers of sphagnum and peat moss help pickle the bodies by saturating the tissue in a cold, immobilizing environment that is highly acidic and almost devoid of oxygen. Decomposing mosses release humic acids and sphagnan, a complex sugar, which make life difficult for the microorganisms that normally cause decomposition. Sphagnan also leaches calcium from the bones and ends up softening them.

The first recorded bog carcass was found in Holstein, Germany, in 1640. Since then, the bogs of northern Europe have produced many more.

Of the 57 peat bog people whose cause of death could be determined in Van Beek's study, at least 45 met a violent end. The Tollund Man, dating from the 5th century BC, found in a Danish peat bog in 1950, was hanged. Bone arrowheads were found embedded in Porsmose Man in Denmark. Seven appear to have been killed by multiple means.

While most sites contained a single corpse, a Danish peat bog, Alken Enge, was estimated to contain the remains of more than 380 warriors. The bones date to the early 1st century AD, when Germanic tribes fought intratribal wars. Investigators believe that the dead were removed from the battlefield and thrown into the peat bog.

A fundamental question about Iron Age victims is why. Were they murdered? Executed? Miranda Aldhouse-Green, emeritus professor of archeology at Cardiff University in Wales, has argued that ritual sacrifices may have been carried out in times of crisis.

Disease was the likely culprit in some bog bodies, and beginning in 1100 AD, there were six possible suicides and four accidental deaths.

“The bog bodies become strange kinds of ambassadors from ancient times,” Giles said.

