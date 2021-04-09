When in 1906 Madrid celebrated the wedding of King Alfonso XIII with Victoria Eugenia de Battenberg, there was not a single hotel in the entire city worthy of so many crowned guests arriving from all over Europe, so the local nobility had to make room for them in their palaces. Only four years later, the same monarch inaugurated the ritz, the first luxury hotel in Spain, designed by Charles Mewès in the image and likeness of the original place Vendôme Parisian. Its Belle Époque style mimicked French classicist architecture while helping to establish a new canon of cosmopolitan luxury. They would no longer catch us in that one.

Since then, quite a few things have happened: as many other hotels of a similar category opened (and closed) in Madrid, the Ritz itself has lived its ups and downs, it has changed owners on several occasions – since 2015 it has belonged to the chain. Mandarin Oriental, which bought it from Omega Capital, the investment company of Alicia Koplowitz, and the Belmond group-, and has even been closed for almost three years, but now reopens after undergoing a very expensive reform that places it on the starting line for the expected post-pandemic world. It is already possible to make reservations to enter from April 15.

Greg Liddell, director of the Ritz Hotel, poses in the central rooms bathed in natural light thanks to the glass vault. KIKE TO

“The renovations have taken a long but necessary period,” admits Australian Greg Liddell, general manager of the new Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid, in impeccable Spanish. “It was a complex work, because we had to restore and recover the emblematic elements of the most iconic hotel in Madrid, which enjoys the highest degree of protection as Historical Heritage.”

Speaking of icons, during the Civil War the hotel was recycled into a blood hospital and in one of its beds the anarchist leader died in 1936 Buenaventura Durruti. Right where the new Champagne Bar now stands, something that could be interpreted as a subtle but unequivocal declaration of intent. The Spanish architect Rafael de La-Hoz and French interior designers Giller & Boissier have been put to work in a radical reform Gatopardiana in which everything changes so that everything remains the same. Interiors where moldings, niches and scallops abound, kentias on large flowerpots, recently restored chandeliers, soft rugs, solid curtains and white and gold colors as elements of continuity, give us back a timeless and comforting idea of ​​the luxury. The gallery of photographic portraits of the Madrid artist Paula Anta that decorates the walls of Pictura, the hotel bar, allows you to recognize current known faces but is inspired by the visual codes of Baroque painting.

53 of the 153 hotel rooms are suites. Inside each one of them there are many moldings, niches and scallops.

The recently restored chandeliers, the massive curtains and the white and gold colors, also present in the spacious bathrooms, give us back a timeless and comforting idea of ​​luxury.

53 of its 153 rooms are suites, among which a Royal Suite of almost 200 square meters stands out. So does the glass vault that once again rises over the central rooms after 80 years of opaque roofs. Now bathed in natural light, this delicate balance between interior and exterior takes us back to the days of iron and glass architecture in which a winter garden was the best setting for a soiree worthy of the name. The original access doors, four meters high, have also been recovered, and the sculpture of the goddess Diana del hall, now moved to the garden.

In addition to the assets of the building itself and the quality of its services (the chef Quique Dacosta in the restoration, and the mandatory spa defines itself as “a submerged palace”), Liddell highlights the quality assurance that a generous staffing entails: with 315 people on the staff, the resulting ratio assigns more than two employees per room. It remains to be seen to what extent the necessary demand will be generated to absorb all these costs. For the moment, the interest of the local clientele is trusted: “As long as mobility restrictions persist and trips are limited, we expect a strong presence of local leisure tourism,” says the director. “We perceive the enormous interest of the city for the hotel and we believe that the occupancy will reflect this in the medium and long term. But there is also a growing demand for foreign tourism that already wants to come ”.

The mandatory spa is defined as “a submerged palace”.

The Hong Kong-based chain chose Barcelona to open its first Spanish hotel in 2009, and Madrid seemed like the next logical step. This is what Liddell believes: “It is one of the great European capitals and one of the cities with the greatest potential. It is still early to make predictions, but the indicators are positive and we believe that 2021 will be the year in which we see the beginning of the recovery. As restrictions are lifted, demand will start to recover steadily. We are confident of a strong rebound for 2022 ”.

Such is the confidence that the nearby Four Seasons – opened last September – considers not a rival, but a “traveling companion.” But in everything there are nuances: “In Madrid, the Ritz is more than a hotel: it is an institution. And many, many people have a fond memory associated with it. That is precious, and it is part of the legacy that we want to maintain ”.