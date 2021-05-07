Lille has in his hand to break the monopoly of PSG in Ligue 1. For this he has three life and death games ahead of him against Lens; Saint-Étienne and Angers. This Friday in the ‘Derbi du Nord’ a large part of his options to give the bell is played. It will not be easy for him, as Lens is fifth and will want to do everything possible to take the title from their staunch rival. “If we can deprive Lille of the title it would be very good. I prefer PSG to be champion”said Kakuta, a Lens footballer. In a sample of the tension that will be on Friday.

A victory that, if achieved by Lille, will bring him closer to the feat of being French champion. A feat that has several proper names. They are also various the secrets of Lille in its historic season to fight on equal terms against PSG.

The brain Luis Campos

The Portuguese manager is no longer in Lille but the squad is designed under his clinical eye. It has his stamp. He has already achieved the unthinkable with Monaco and has repeated the project with Lille. A great connoisseur of the market, he has managed to make sales profitable and track the European market until he found players who have performed wonderfully. Luis Campos left Lille due to the change of ownership of the club, but much of the success of this Lille is thanks to his experience.

Galtier, a technician with clear ideas

Christophe Galtier is the miracle coach. A coach who has known how to make the most of the virtues of his squad. He arrived at the club with the 2017-2018 campaign already started to fill the gap left by the frightened Marcelo Bielsa. Galtier landed with the good poster he left at Saint-Étienne and season after season he has been improving the team until he equals him with the greats. He finishes his contract in a few months and his name already sounds for posh challenges. In the beginning he was betting more on a 4-2-3-1 drawing but this season he has shown very solid with his usual 4-4-2, with double pivot. Both ends are working like a charm for him.

Galtier has also managed to get along perfectly with the young talents of Lille: Botman, Bradaric, Renato Sanches, Soumaré, Ikoné, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David, Bamba and Yazici.

Great sales and very good signings

Lille is the one that has generated the most capital gains in recent years, Although the losses due to the coronavirus forced the owner Gerard López to sell the club to an investment fund. In this glorious season eIt is the team with the best balance between purchases and sales in all of Europe. Almost € 60M with € 99M of transfer income and only € 40M in purchases. Some 170 million euros of profit in the last three seasons only behind Benfica and Ajax.

A sales carousel that has not undermined the potential of the team, on the contrary, every year its talent has grown. In these years it has made great sales: Victor Osinhem (€ 70M, to Naples); Gabriel Magalhaes (€ 26m, to Arsenal); Nicola Pépé (€ 80M, also at gunners) or Rafael Leao (€ 30M, to Milan). On the other hand, he has been able to buy good, nice and cheap: Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David, Sven Botman, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Timothy Weah, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikoné …

Burak Yilmaz, free transfer

The veteran Turkish striker has become essential. At the age of 35, he arrived at Lille for free in the summer and his scoring nose has been uncovered as fundamental in the leadership. 13 goals and the continuous offensive threat. The Galtier team has done great. Blends seamlessly with Jonathan David. When the team has problems, the Turk is the plunger. His goals will be very important in these three finals.

Hunger for titles

Lille won Ligue 1 in the 2010-2011 season with a certain Eden Hazard in the team, who along with Gervinho was the soul of the team. Rudi García directed them from the bench. the French Cup was the icing on the cake with a magnificent double. Ten years of drought that is noticeable in every effort of the staff. Lille is hungry for titles.