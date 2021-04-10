Flaminio Bertoni, the brilliant Italian designer, author of the lines of the Citroën Traction Avant and who had softened those of the POS, transforming it into the sympathetic 2CV that generated unanimity in its design, began to work on the forms of the DS in 1938, initially as a Traction Avant redesign. Over the months, the project took a new direction and before the outbreak of the Second World War, the Citroën management informed Bertoni that the objective was no longer the improvement of the Traction, but the launch of a new «Car of Great Diffusion »: with code name VGD, that is, the future DS.

Bertoni, released from the technical ties with the Traction of the first order and in agreement with the general coordinator of the project, the engineer André Lefebvre, he began to sculpt (Bertoni was more of a sculptor than a designer) the image of the new car based on the shape of the drop of water that -Lefebvre kept repeating- was the shape that the liquid adopts to pass through the air and , therefore, the most aerodynamic.

Successively, between 1953 and 1954, Bertoni was inspired by the shape of fish and one Sunday morning he created the almost definitive sculpture of the future DS19.

The resulting car was, however, too long: almost six meters, excessive for the standard French car parks of the time and this forced the design center to review the construction design a few months after the presentation.. With the speed that characterized him, Flaminio Bertoni shortened the “VGD” by almost a meter, reducing the rear overhang (thus approaching Lefebvre’s idea of ​​placing the wheels as close to the four body angles as possible) and masking the cut with the famous plastic (or stainless steel) cones that in the DS saloon they housed the rear indicators.

Bertoni, always dissatisfied with his own creations (he jokingly accused the rest of the designers of having “ruined” the DS by putting wheels on it …), continued working on the lines of the DS to update the car. One Saturday morning in December 1963, it is said that he had a complete nose from a DS to your lab and with hammer, modeling clay and plexiglass, in a few hours destroyed and rebuilt the hood, fenders and bumpers creating the famous shark nose that would distinguish the DS manufactured from September 1967.

The rear, on the other hand, remained practically identical to that of 1955 with only minor differences in the final part of the fins. Bertoni always considered this area of ​​the DS as the least satisfactory.

In February 1964, during a meeting of friends, Bertoni found himself unwell and an ambulance (a DS, obviously) took him to the hospital where he died after a very short time. A stroke ended the career and life of one of the greatest car designers of his time and finding a successor to his position was no easy task.

Bertoni had two assistants: Henri Dargent and Robert Opron, recently arrived from the Simca design center, and of the two, the second was chosen to continue Flaminio’s work and take over the design department of the Double Chevron brand. Author, among others, of the AMI8 (redesign of the AMI6 designed by Bertoni in which it was his last job), the GS, the SM and the CX, Opron tried to complete Bertoni’s work and modernize the DS by giving it a new nose and a new rear.

The work was carried out internally in the Design centerWithout stopping the rest of the projects, but with a high priority: the management feared that the years were beginning to weigh on the Automobile Goddess and they wanted to give the DS a new look that would guarantee the continuity of its production.

Opron, Gromik, Franchiset, Dargent himself and all of the brand’s design artists, sculpted (imitating the master) and built a 1: 1 scale form of their work, only to determine that everything Bertoni had done was already good enough. Finally, of the hundreds of models, pencil designs and models of actual dimensions Only a few photos (and some models) remained: nothing was changed in the line of the DS, except the front designed (or, rather, sculpted) by Flaminio Bertoni in 1963.

As Pininfarina said, you cannot improve what is already perfect.