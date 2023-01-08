On the border that divides Poland and Germany There are places where legends have been born, one of them is the mysterious ‘Twisted Forest’, distinguished by its curious trees whose trunks have a very unusual shape.

This forest is in Gryfino, in western Poland and on the banks of the Order Riverhas an average of 100 trees, each 15 meters long, which bends 90 degrees.

(Keep reading: The luxurious mansion that Pelé enjoyed and sold shortly before he died).

Unlike the trunks of other trees around the world, those of the ‘Twisted Forest’ are curved and make a ‘J’-like turn, reason for which, it is a place that attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world, who seek mystery and adventure. Also, many theories talk about its origin in 1930. But why is this happening?

Explanations about the ‘crooked forest’

The newspaper ‘The New York Times’ interviewed Professor William Remphrey, a leading plant scientist and professor at the University of Manitoba to speak on the case for these trees. It should be noted that this academic discovered a genetic mutation in the aspen forest in Aspen, Canada.

Professor Remphrey explained the mystery of the Crooked Wood or The Crooked Forest with two theories: the first refers to a genetic error that arose from the trees due to an environmental problem.

“If the cause of Poland’s ‘crooked forest’ were genetic,” he said, “I would expect the curves to continue beyond the base,” as they do in the poplars he studied.

(Also read: The Zone of Silence, the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ found on dry land).

“But given its smoothness, it’s more likely that something environmental caused these wide curves,” William told The New York Times.

The second talks about how a strong snowstorm gradually impacted the trees until they bent.

“It is possible that a heavy snowfall covered the trees and continued to weigh them down during the spring, when buds sprouted and grew from the snow-covered trunk. But this would not explain the straight pines that surround this patch of crooked pines.”explained the professor to the aforementioned medium.

In fact, one of the places where this phenomenon also occurs is on the Isla de Hierro in Spain, where the trees bend during the winter, since a strong wind invades the region during that season.

One of the hypotheses that exist about the Crooked Forest was that, in the decade of 1930, farmers used the bent wood from the trees to make furniture or build boats. However, they stopped doing it because World War II (1939-1945) prevented them.

(Also: ‘Aliens’ coming out of the sea? The photos that caused panic in South Africa).

In Gilroy Gardens, Calif., American Indians used bent trees to navigate and communicate with each other. With that story, the professor explained the discovery he made about the genetic mutation in the trembling aspen forest in canada.

“Because there are so many bent trees at this stand, I would proceed with caution and conclude that it was caused by humans, although that is a definite possibility,” Dr. Remphrey wrote in an email to The New York Times. He also added “What I found with the crooked poplar is that even after you can explain the crookedness on a scientific basis, many people didn’t want to believe it and clung to their wild theories.”

The newspaper ‘Time of India’ told one of the legends that explains the reason why the trees are shaped like a ‘J’. It is a story in which German soldiers, during World War II, planted pine trees in the woods and sat on them when they were growing, giving them a curved stem.

Another of the legends talks about how some carpenters from the German secret service curved the plants to make warships. However, this theory cannot be true, since the wood of this type of tree is not used for these constructions, reported the portal for research and dissemination of the environment ‘SDL’.

(Read: NASA shows winter on Mars: snow in buckets and frozen landscapes).

Due to the war, the inhabitants who lived in the forest were displaced from the place. Something unfortunate, since they would probably know how to explain the origin of the trees.

How to get to the ‘crooked forest’?

Europe is a continent that has many interesting places to discover and the Crooked Forest’ is one of them. To travel from Bogotá, Colombia, to the city of Gryfino, located in western Poland, you must purchase a plane ticket that costs between 7 million pesos to 11 million pesos round trip per person to take you to Warsawaccording to information from the ‘Kayac’ travel portal.

To get to Gryfino from Warsaw you can take a train, rent a car or buy a plane ticketThe first can cost more than 60,000 Colombian pesos, the second more than 380,000 pesos, and the third is between $208,000 and $862,000, according to the ‘Rome2rio’ portal. It should be noted that the journey can last up to six and a half hours by land.

South of Gryfino and near Nowe Czarnowo village there is a sign that says ‘Krzywy’ which means ‘Crooked’ in Spanish. There, turn left and walk about 200 meters, until you reach the forest of crooked trees.

More news

The face of Jesus appeared to a young man while he was cutting down a tree

What is inside the huge hexagon that can be seen from space

This is how you can tour Area 51 on Google Maps: it’s not enough to just look for it

NASA created a group of experts to study mysterious UFO events

LAURA ALMECIGA AVELLANEDA

Writing Trends