The secrets of the Bonaparte tunnel, the exhaust road for four kings that will connect with Madrid Río in 2027

Madrid who comb gray hair, may remember having crossed one of the most mysterious places in the city, which accumulates legends – the majority of uncertain base – for having remained closed to the public during the last four decades. This is the Bonaparte tunnel, an excavation designed in the early nineteenth century to unite the Royal Palace of Madrid with the Casa de Campo and that will reopen when the works that are being served to recover its old layout.

The tunnel was designed to cross under the Paseo de la Virgen del Puerto, which had raised the height of the land next to the Manzanares at the end of the 18th century, when the laundries of the clothing accumulated by the area. José Bonaparte, brother of Napoleon and at that time King of Spain after the occupation of the French troops in 1809. It was designed by one of the great architects of Madrid, Juan de Villanueva, author among other emblematic buildings of the Prado Museum. But neither of them came to see the work finished or could ever use it.

“This union is created by José Bonaparte to go to have coffee and to play pool to the Casa de Campo,” says José Luis Sancho, head of historical research of National Heritage. “It is the only fifth recreation that it has,” he adds to explain the need for this opening for the recreation of a king who, in times of war, could not use any of the palaces of Madrid for security, not even the from Moncloa. So he asked for a way to arrive more comfortably and privately to the Palace of the Casa de Campo (now known as Casa de los Vargas) and La Torrecilla, which he had decorated as a recreation site.

The aspect of the environment was quite different from the current one, since the emergence of the M-30 caused important changes in the connection of the Moro field gardens with the river. You have to imagine that two hundred years ago the tunnel linked both spaces in a straight line, crossing the bridge of the king until reaching the forest closest to the capital.

The passage opened in 1813, with Pepe Botella then already expelled, on the way to France, so the first king to cross it was Fernando VII. Juan de Villanueva could not finish it out either, since he had died a couple of years before, so a disciple of his – was the one who ended the work.

“It is a minor work of an older architect,” highlights the national heritage expert, who says that Isabel I, Alfonso XII as a discreet output route to the river, also avoiding the vulgar, and the pedigues and the pedigrens. It also leaves in the air one of the legends associated with this place: “It is said that it went here where the car of Alfonso XIII came out”, on the way to exile after the proclamation in 1931 of the Second Republic.

The secret that has been revealed this Thursday, however, is somewhat less spectacular but interesting from the architectural point: the Bonaparte tunnel (or Villanueva tunnel, as it calls it heritage) had originally a meter more high. The initiated recovery works have uncovered a granite socket so far hidden underground, which can be contemplated from a catwalk when the works end.





The current tunnel has 56 meters in length although it should have been larger until the M-30 was built. And was in use for the crown until the country of Alfonso XIII. Then he remained closed and reopened to the public for the opening of the carriage museum, back in 1964. “It was a very utstasury tunnel,” recalls José Luis Sancho, who came to go through him. And it closed again in the early 1980s, wrapped in humidity problems.

Since then, its abovered brick interior was hidden and some external works were made, such as the fence on the entrance or white doors that closed it, dating from the late nineties.





The existence of this tunnel has given pábulo for decades to the appearance of urban legends on secret connections under land so that the kings could reach different parts of the city. All, apparently, false. “It is easier to invent the story than to study it,” says José Luis Sancho.

What is documented – at the same time other stories arrive – is a cover that was enabled for Fernando VI when the current royal palace was built and whose lower access is in the call Gruta girl of the Moorish field.





Returning to the Bonaparte tunnel, National Heritage is currently executing works to restore its facade, completely excavate the sides to show the original level and adapt everything in environment for visits. The opening of this part to the public will probably take place at the end of this year.

But to cross from there to Madrid Río we will have to wait a little more: the City Council works on the other side to enable its part and that at the beginning of the year 2027 the gate can be opened, coinciding with the recovery of the house of Los Vargas, And that – as José Luis Sancho says – “that Madrid can use every day what the kings used.”