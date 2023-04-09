A new investigation published a few weeks ago in the magazine Social Science History of the University of Cambridge reveals unknown details of what happened in Bogotá on the afternoon of April 9, 1948, when the young Juan Roa Sierra assassinated Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, liberal leader, mayor of Bogotá, presidential candidate and one of the most important politicians in the modern Colombian history. Today, 75 years after what happened, it is still not known with certainty what the motives for the crime were or what the protesters who set fire to the center of the city wanted after learning of the assassination of the caudillo. Matthieu de Castelbajac, professor of sociology at the Universidad de los Andes and author of the article, explains that his work does not try to discover why Gaitán was killed or what the protesters demanded. “Instead of speculating about what the actors of the Bogotazo had in mind, I focus on what they did and, above all, how they did it,” he explains by phone in an interview for EL PAÍS.

To unravel what actually happened on a day that split Colombian history in two, Castelbajac sets aside partisan sources, long used by academia. He concentrates on the analysis of newspaper articles, transcripts of radio broadcasts, public speeches, previously unpublished photographs, and the book the Bogotazo by Arturo Alape. It intersperses these bibliographical sources with first-person testimonies from the protagonists, which include interviews with 46 direct witnesses conducted by Alape and others conducted by the police as part of the judicial investigation. “By combining this data, I obtained information from 114 different people,” says the author of the article. Equivocal challenges: tactical ambiguity and postponement of the formulation of claims in the Bogotazo of 1948.

Detailed monitoring of the actions of these 114 individuals makes it possible to establish the interaction networks of the protagonists. “I decided to divide the investigation into five sequences that have independent actors, occur in different places, and have immediate results,” explains Castelbajac. They are (1) the assassination of Gaitán in the seventh street, (2) the formation of two initial groups of protesters, (3) the subsequent riots in the center of the city, (4) the takeover of radio stations by small groups of students and intellectuals, and (5) the political negotiations between the liberal and conservative elites inside the Presidential Palace.

According to the French researcher, who has lived in Colombia for eight years, the main finding of the work in sociological terms is to show that the majority of those involved in the Bogotazo They acted within their personal networks. “We may have the feeling that the protesters were an anonymous crowd, an angry mob, but in reality there were small groups of friends, colleagues and acquaintances.” The other great achievement of Castelbajac’s work is to identify that the reason why even in 2023 the motive for the murder and the protesters’ demands are unknown is that the characters acted ambiguously. “It is one thing to have an organized demonstration, with slogans and specific flags, that says what it wants, and quite another is the violent repertoires that occurred in the Bogotazo in which neither the intentions nor the desires are evident”, explains the researcher.

This ambiguity, according to the author, is what allows Gaitán’s death and what makes it possible for the protests to have been so important. His thesis is that this murder could only have occurred because there was no clear motive. He argues, for example, that if the murderer had been a member of a political party, with specific motives and modes of action, the crime could have been discovered and prevented. The same is true of the protests: if they had had specific demands, the government would have been able to contain them much faster.

Castelbajac’s analysis refutes the idea that there was a conspiracy behind Juan Roa Sierra. “There are many delusional stories that the popular imagination invented to establish that Roa was the material author of the homicide and that in reality there was a secret plot to kill the liberal leader,” says the social scientist. The theories of those responsible range from the United States secret service to Fidel Castro. However, the investigation recalls that Roa Sierra obtained the weapon, money, time, and information to commit the crime from different people close to him. “Everything he needed to kill Gaitán was not given to him by big political figures or secret sponsors, but by the people around him. Friends, family, neighbors and co-workers unknowingly assisted in the murder.”

Castelbajac explains that all of Roa’s acquaintances collaborated with him because they “had no idea that he was planning to commit a murder, because none of them knew each other and they had no way of realizing the lies that he was telling them.” The investigation reveals that Roa told a network of acquaintances that he needed money to get a driving license, and another network that he needed a weapon because he had been hired to accompany a mission of foreigners outside the city. “He told each one a different story and no one realized his true intentions. In this case, a highly fragmented social network allowed him to put together the crime without the help of larger-than-life conspirators. There was no international plot to kill Jorge Eliecer Gaitán”.

“When he was trying to flee the scene, the murderer was captured by two policemen who were patrolling the area”, begins the narration of the second sequence of the Bogotazo analyzed by Castelbajac. The uniformed officers took him to a pharmacy and tried to protect him. However, due to an oversight by the authorities, a group of men brought out the murderer and lynched him. The lifeless body was stripped naked and dragged like a trophy through the center of the city. There the first group of protesters was formed. Meanwhile, a few blocks away, in front of the clinic where Gaitán was wounded, the other concentration gathered.

The work reveals that these two sources of demonstration were not made up of a mass of unknown and anonymous people, as has been believed. “It was not a mob, it was small networks of close people.” According to Castelbajac, the groups were formed because their members had kinship, friendship, or business relationships. “Instead of bringing together individuals who float in a crowd that identifies homogeneously as the people, the initial meetings were produced by activating close ties,” concludes the sociologist. A few hours later, when the radios announced Gaitán’s death, the two groups came together in front of the presidential palace. Not in the Plaza de Bolívar, the traditional meeting point for the protests, which would have required them to ask for something specific.

The confrontation in the presidential palace, where the conservative Mariano Ospina Pérez was, did not last long. A bullet fired by the protesters hit the windows of the palace and caused the presidential guard to respond and chase away the protesters. “As they receded, the protesters merged with new groups. That’s when the attacks against key buildings began,” says Castelbajac. As government buildings, churches and military barracks were protected, the attacks turned into looting of hardware stores to search for weapons, and burning of cars, trams and stores of the seventh. “Despite heavy rain, choking smoke, and the threat of stray bullets from ambushed snipers, street action continued throughout the night, until military reinforcements regained control of the city center sometime before dawn. ”, reads the article.

Once again, the author affirms that the networks of known people were decisive in this destruction: “It is better to attack a site with close people, who can be trusted, especially if the reason for which it is being attacked is not clear. certain place”. This reaffirms the idea of ​​ambiguity and of the networks of interaction that runs through the entire text: “When you have to plan something with people you don’t know, it is essential to affirm or formulate a clear reason. On the other hand, when you work with people from your circle, the reason can be tacit ”, explains Castelbajac by phone.

The investigation tells how a small number of left-wing writers, journalists, academics and students “rushed to occupy all the major radio stations in the city” in the first hours of the protest. Once in their power, they went on the air to announce that they were creating the revolutionary juntas and that from now on they would lead what they called “a revolution of the Colombian people.” In fact, an analysis of the recordings of those broadcasts shows that the words people, revolution and Colombia were the three that were repeated the most. Castelbajac explains that this decision by the left-wing intellectual elites to claim leadership of the demonstrations without participating in them gave them a quick defeat. “There was a contradiction that was becoming more and more evident between the street action and the radio narrative.”

A turning point was that the messages addressed to the protesters were heard by ordinary people who were at home, oblivious to the protests. “Thus, although the radios could not influence the behavior of the actors on the ground, they could generate expectations among the listeners.” A telling example, according to the paper, is that they announced at one point that the army had sided with the insurgents and had sent “three tanks against the Presidential Palace.” The listeners inside the palace, including the president, panicked. However, it was a lie. The soldiers remained loyal to the government. Months later, the main accused of instigating the revolt were the intellectuals who took over the radio.

The negotiations inside the Palace were intended to mediate between two points that seemed irreconcilable. On the one hand, the generals of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the parliamentarians of the Conservative Party, led by the ultra-conservative Laureano Gómez, called for a military government. On the other, the revolutionary juntas called for an insurgent government. The two parties needed each other: “The Opposition could not take power while President Ospina was in office; President Ospina needed to secure the support of the opposition because he could not declare a state of emergency without the cooperation of the legislative and judicial branches of the Government, which were controlled by liberal majorities”.

In this context of negotiation, what tipped the balance in favor of President Ospina and helped him regain control of the city was his prudence and his work as a host. This is revealed by the last sequence of the work. “The decision not to speak on the radio until two days after the protests and the centrality of Ospina in a network of simultaneous conversation inside the palace with several different agents (the liberals, the military, the conservatives, his advisers) allowed him to be aware of the latest news before the other interlocutors”.

