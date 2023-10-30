Never seen it like this. And we have followed Alvaro Morata for many years. At 31, the Madrid striker, who always grew up between Real Madrid and Atletico, has found peace and a path. Of goals and life. The birth of his fourth daughter, Bella, very complicated but with a very happy ending, last May gave rise to a complex but also rewarding summer. The renewal with Atletico, although on the downside, the flattery of half of Serie A, Milan, Roma, Inter, Juve…, the feeling with Simeone found on the American tour, the sale of Joao Felix and the ailments of Memphis Depay, the trust within their means, the captain’s armband of the national team.