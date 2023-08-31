For a sports firm to release not just one, but two SUV models, was something that surprised the most purists. Now, with the first hybrid version in its history, the Alfistas may also feel a certain strangeness, but after trying the Tonale Mild Hybrid it is easy to recognize that they have remained faithful to the spirit of the brand, but adapting to fashion and the needs of the consumer. present.

Yes, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is a compact SUV, available with three propulsion systems, gasoline hybrid, diesel and plug-in hybrid, all with some kind of hybridization and with powers between 130 and 275 horsepower. The traction is front or total and the change is always automatic. But once inside the vehicle, you hardly notice its SUV design, since in gold it looks more like a coupe.

On this occasion we have tested the 130 CV gasoline engine, associated with a 48-volt microhybridization system with which it not only adds the ECO label but also works differently from the rest. Above we would have the same technology but with 160 CV and even in parallel it has diesel options. But the pinnacle of this new range is undoubtedly the PHEV alternative that, in addition to being the only one with four-wheel drive, Q4 bears the ZERO label thanks to the 80 km of zero-emission autonomy that it proposes, which accompanies an eye of a power of 280 CV.

Alfa Romeo Tonale



FAQ







As we have told you, since we have met him on countless occasions, we are going directly to see how he behaves. On the move, the most remarkable thing about this car is that it is the first electrified Alfa Romeo in history whose electrified representatives are the 130 and 160 CV microhybrids, the latter recently landed. Some microhybrids that could well be defined as full hybrids instead of light. Yes, they have a 48 volt battery with a capacity of 0.8 kWh but their 15 kW motor is capable of moving them independently.

Added to this are other scenarios such as pronounced accelerations, where both work in unison, or braking, where energy is recovered for later use. It is also possible to sail without the combustion engine connected. Be that as it may, the objective is to contain fuel consumption as much as possible and although it approves 5.9 l/100 km in real driving, we will move around 7 l/100 km.



Alfa Romeo Tonale



FAQ







As far as engine response is concerned, this 130 hp version is quite affordable because it offers a balance between performance and sound. The dual-clutch TCT box is fast and is also supported by some wonderful fixed aluminum cams. Now, if this Tonale stands out for something, it is for its dynamics. The steering is somewhat more precise, the brakes bite with solvency and the damping perfectly filters irregularities. In addition, in the upper levels it mounts a Double Stage Valve electronics as standard.

To activate it, you must select the Dynamic mode of the Alfa DNA placed under the center console. To it are added the Normal and the Eco that vary the response of different parameters of the vehicle. Be that as it may, this car is delicious to face a curvy road and only the lack of forcefulness of the engine can leave you a little cold and even make you opt for the 160 CV, which also mounts a variable geometry turbo instead of normal one.