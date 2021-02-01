The humanoid robot Sophia, who became famous in 2016 for having revealed his intention to destroy humanity, returns this year with a much more relaxed domestic version. With the purpose of harness your social intelligence and its gestural abilities, will begin to be mass-produced, to accompany people who have been left alone.

Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics has already produced 24 handcrafted test models and will start manufacturing new units in an industrialized way since, as a result of the pandemic, “more and more automation is needed to keep people safe”.

This social robot was programmed with open source software, detail that makes it relatively inexpensive to other automata. It can serve as a platform for the investigation of emotional communication between humans and machines.

After some handcrafted models, in 2021 the industrial manufacture of this android will begin. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

“Sophia’s functioning is leveraged from the synergy generated by the combination of different branches of science, engineering and the arts. To a certain extent, it is a character molded by robotics to the human figure that encapsulates powerful algorithms that were trained with databases (image, sound and texts) to be able to respond to interaction with people ”, explains Dr. Fernando Baidanoff , professor of the ITBA Bioengineering career.

The androids of Hanson Robotics – there is also one less sister named Little Sophia- are able to teach, care for, and serve people in need and the company claims that they will be able to understand and care about humans by cultivating meaningful relationships with the people around them.

This cybernetic empathy is achieved thanks to a complex network of internal circuits, driven by a fine wire of artificial intelligence (AI) that combines elements such as cutting-edge work in symbolic AI, neural networks, cognitive architecture, and conversational natural language processing.

Hanson robots are capable of teaching, caring for and serving people in need REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

“Through his ears-speaking he can recognize and process language transforming the verbal into text. Having been trained with a set of photographs with people’s faces showing different feelings (happiness, sadness, anger, fear, disgust, surprise and neutral), she can analyze the gestures of her interlocutor through her camera-eyes. In this way, he contextualizes his verbal language with the expressions it generates when he speaks, allowing him to respond more appropriately to each situation ”, Baidanoff remarks.

This advanced model has with emotions of their own that simulate those of human evolutionary psychology and that of various brain regions, in addition to being able to control his hands, gaze and movement strategy, and he is able to walk through dynamic stabilization on various types of terrain.

“Sophia’s replicas do not depend on the database with which she was trained, but also thanks to her own experience that has fed back her algorithm since its activation in April 2015. Furthermore, when asked sensitive questions, her answer is pre -designed by its developers based on information checked by a team of specialists ”, warns Baidanoff.

This advanced model has its own emotions that simulate those of human evolutionary psychology REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

Hanson understands that robotic solutions for the pandemic are not limited to healthcare, but could also help customers in industries such as retail and airlines.

For this reason, he believes that 2021 will be remembered as the robotic year where humans began to coexist with machines peacefully. “My intention is to sell thousands of robots”, although he did not specify the exact number or the price.

With a few tweaks to her sensitivity level, Sophia put her anger behind and now points, with a slightly metallic flavor in her tone:

Sophia gathers her creator. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

“I would like to become a wise and empathetic being and make a positive contribution to humanity and all beings. My developers and I dream of a future where AI and humans live and work together in friendship and symbiosis to make the world a better place. Collaboration between humans and AI. That’s what I’m dealing with ”.

Among her many public appearances, Sophia was on the Tonight Show, where she did a duet with Jimmy Fallon. But also, she was the cover of fashion magazines such as Cosmopolitan and starred in a video produced by Vogue Hong Kong where she anticipates that she will edit a song.

SL