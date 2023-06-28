The only thing more disconcerting than the rebellion of 25,000 mercenaries from the private military group Wagner – for many years a great ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – and which led them to threaten Moscow less than 200 kilometers away, was that they turned around and that his boss, the former hot dog vendor Yevgueni Prigozhin, will agree to take refuge in Belarus.

It all happened in less than 24 hours over the weekend. With the help of international analysts, information collected in Russia, Europe and the United States, and Western intelligence documents, EL TIEMPO answers the questions left by this crisis that, despite appearances of calm, is not over yet.

Why did Prigozhin rebel?

In recent years, Wagner has become one of the Kremlin’s most powerful tools. With more than 5,000 mercenaries in a dozen African countries, Wagner has acted as a contractor for their governments which, due to this relationship, have become Putin’s allies..

The group owes its name to the German composer Richard Wagner, Hitler’s favorite, since there are many Nazis in the group. His first performances in Ukraine occurred when the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula. There, the mercenaries agitated an alleged independence uprising against kyiv, which justified the Russian intervention.

They reappeared as vanguard and assault troops, after the Russian invasion that began 16 months ago. They committed massacres, rapes and the murder of the elderly and children as a strategy of terror against the civilian population, for which international justice has targeted Prigozhin, Putin’s former cook and who has been Wagner’s boss since the middle of the last decade.

Wagner and his boss became uncomfortable for the Russian military high command due to their constant criticism – in videos on social networks, very popular among soldiers on the front lines and in Russia – of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the main heads of the army. whom he accused of incompetence and corruption and of denying the group ammunition.

The high officials had demanded the removal of Wagner, and Putin, who had always protected Prigozhin, ended up giving in. “It is evident – ​​reads a Western intelligence document that circulated days ago in Europe – that, in this new phase of the war, the Kremlin is willing to dismantle Wagner, remove its leader from the game and incorporate its soldiers to the regular army.

Prigozhin found out about it and for this he activated the weekend rebellion.

Moscow prepares the transfer of Wagner’s “heavy” weapons to the regular army. See also Hockey The Jokers rocked Kunlun’s crush reading at KHL

Why did he finally stop his advance?



Prigozhin had become very popular with the troops of the regular army and even with many middle managers. In large measure, therefore, he met almost no resistance on Saturday, when he rebelled. He took Rostov-on-Don – the headquarters of the Russian military command during the war – and advanced unimpeded up to 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

But the Kremlin managed to concentrate a powerful contingent to defend the capital and that frightened Prigozhin, who, thanks to mediation by the dictator of Belarus, Alexsandr Lukashenko, a friend of Putin, agreed to stop, return his soldiers to the barracks and fly himself to Minsk. , the Belarusian capital, in exchange for not being prosecuted and that his soldiers are not persecuted and can join the Russian army.

In principle, the agreement included Putin changing defenseman Shoigu, but that promise has not been fulfilled so far.

Consequences at the front

For the Ukrainian troops, Wagner’s fighters were not only the best equipped but also the best trained. “While thousands of Russian soldiers don’t know why they are fighting, Wagner’s mercenaries are fighting for good money,” explains a European diplomatic and military analyst.

But whereas his role had been starring in Bakhmut, now that Russia is waging a defensive war, with solid lines of trenches, mines and breastworks to stop the Ukrainian advance, Wagner is no longer as useful.

If Prigozhin’s rebellion had dragged on, the Kremlin – which has almost no reserves, since the bulk of its forces are on those defense lines to the south and east of Ukraine – would have been forced to bring in troops from the front, which would have weakened its positions.

But that didn’t happen. Hence, almost all Western analysts agree that this weekend’s crisis will have few consequences on the war front, except in one aspect: the morale of Russian troops and middle managers. That Prigozhin and his 25,000 men rebelled and, apparently, are not going to be punished, damages the notion of discipline and obedience.

According to Wagner’s leader, his men had covered 780 kilometers meeting very little resistance.

There is another aspect that can harm the Russian army. On many occasions, Wagner’s men were in charge of forcing –and, if necessary, executing– the regular soldiers who refused to fight. they are gone

Will they be needed more now, when discipline has been fractured by unpunished rebellion?

Has Ukraine taken advantage of the situation?



The Ukrainian military command, with the help of Western advisers, had paused the counteroffensive at the beginning of last week due to the heavy losses in lives and equipment in the first 15 days of activity and despite the recovery of just over a hundred of square kilometers.

The departure of Wagner’s troops – which began several days ago – seems to have generated a partial weakening of the Russian defenses at some points on the front in the Bakhmut area, to the east of the Russian defense line and not far from Rostov-on-Don, where Wagner’s advance towards Moscow began.

Ukraine gained more ground in that area than in the central strip of the front, in the Zaporizhia regionwhere the Russian defenses have best resisted and where Wagner’s troops had not played an important role.

In addition, Ukraine seems to have taken advantage of the confusion generated by the Wagner uprising in the Russian high command to carry out landing operations on the southeast bank of the Dnieper River, north of the Crimean peninsula, in the area furthest from the Russian command in Rostov. of the Don.

After the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, and the flooding of hundreds of square kilometers in the southwestern area of ​​the front line, the Russian high command assumed that this area would be protected from eventual Ukrainian advances.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

However, reports emerged very early yesterday that Ukrainian speedboats, protected by artillery fire, landed dozens of Special Forces units on the southeast bank of the Dnieper, dislodged Russian defenses and made fortifications in the town of Dachi, just 60 kilometers from the border with Crimea, Russian territory since 2014.

It is not yet clear if these attacks are only intended to test Russian defenses or if they are the advance of a larger invasion.

How weakened is Vladimir Putin?



“Soon we will have a new president,” said a message this weekend apparently from the Wagner group that the American writer and expert on Russia Anne Applebaum cites as an indication in an interview with El Mundo in Madrid. The essayist adds: “Some figures in the Russian security leadership would have cast doubt on their loyalty to Putin.” And she concludes: “Russia is slipping, slowly and blurrily, towards civil war.”

Andras Toth-Czifra of the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute points in the same direction: “It’s hard to imagine a stable equilibrium” in Russia after what happened this weekend. After breaking the image of solid unity, “many taboos,” he says, “were broken.”

Putin looks like Nicholas II

(czar ousted

by the revolution in 1917), lives in an imaginary reality.

“For Putin – explains the expert consultant in the Kremlin Sergei Markov – it was a failure that his special operation (in Ukraine) fell apart, and it was a failure that the West was firmly united in this war, and now it is a failure that the section of his troops best prepared for combat have turned against him…”.

There is almost no Western analyst who thinks that everything in Moscow remains the same after the events of the weekend. The truth is that, for the first time, Putin and his entourage looked doubtful and lurched.

In his first speech after the Wagner uprising, Putin called it an act of treason, “a stab in the back out of personal ambition,” before threatening that “our actions to defend the homeland will be brutal.”

Hours later, and after the intervention of the Belarusian president, Lukashenko, he reached out to those who had so aggressively threatened, and agreed to allow the “traitor” Prigozhin to leave for Minsk, and to suspend any sanctions against Wagner’s soldiers. He is not the Putin of before.

The military commanders and the FSB (former KGB) insisted until Monday that Prigozhin and his men would be prosecuted, in clear contradiction to what Putin’s spokesman said. Something never seen.

The day after the Wagner rebellion in Russia A day after the withdrawal of fighters from the Wagner paramilitary group from Rostov-on-Don in southwestern Russia, partly controlled by rebels on Saturday, Rina Abramian said she felt “relief”.

And defense minister Shoigu, who Putin was supposed to remove as part of Lukashenko’s mediation, seems firm in his position. Again, something never seen in the hitherto autocratic and vertical Putin regime.

The Kremlin denies all of this. “We do not agree” with those analyses, said his spokesman, Dimitri Peskov. “These are meaningless discussions that have nothing to do with reality,” he added..

“These events demonstrate the extent to which society is consolidating around the president,” Peskov said. Perhaps a proof of the success of the writer Applebaum when she maintains that “Putin looks like Nicholas II (the tsar ousted by the revolution in 1917), he lives in an imaginary reality.”

The coming months will tell whether the Kremlin spokesman is right or the historians and analysts who see Putin as fragile and weakened.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

FOR THE TIME[email protected]