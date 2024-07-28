Sitting in front of the television, a couple watches a series. On the screen, a group of survivors of a plane crash are advancing through the jungle. They are on an unknown tropical island. All around them, the vegetation is lush and covers every last centimeter of land. There are palm trees, ficus trees of different species and many climbing plants, the most common flora in these places. One of the most abundant is the pothos (Epipremnum aureum), which covers all tree trunks, a species that has colonized regions around the world, as well as the hearts of many plant owners.

But it has not only sparked passions, but also a certain disdain, as it is one of the easiest indoor plants to find in homes and offices. The pothos doesn’t care, because it has flown over countries, fashions and times, and, since it was introduced as a faithful plant companion, it has not ceased to be in force, filling corners with its very long stems. However, if you focus again on the small screen, you will see that the pothos from that island have enormous leaves that even divide into fragments and that they do not have much relation to the home-made pothos, with more domestic, smaller and whole leaves.

More information

Its origins are in the Polynesian region, those Pacific islands in the region between Papua, New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand and even beyond. The Kew Gardens in London pinpoint its native area in Moorea, in the archipelago of the Society Islands. From these geographical roots comes its dislike of cold temperatures, since below ten degrees Celsius it does not grow peacefully, and can then lose all its leaves and be left with bare stems. Thus, in regions with cold winters, it is best to grow it indoors, so that it does not suffer from this defoliation and even death.

The poto receives this name from its old scientific name of Pothos aureuswhich was so popular among its growers that it is still the most widely used nickname today. From the Araceae family, it is related to widely cultivated plants such as the white flag (Spathiphyllum spp.), the anthurium (Anthurium spp.), Adam’s rib (Monstera deliciosa), the cove (Zantedeschia aethiopica), the zamioculcas (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) or the various philodendrons (Philodendron spp.). Pothos can be confused with one of the latter, especially with cultivars of Philodendron hederaceumsince they have the same heart-shaped leaves.

The leaves of the pothos are fenestrated when they reach a good size. Alex Bramwell (Getty Images)

This species has a well-known habit, which is its laziness when it comes to flowering. Of course, flowering is unusual indoors, but it is also unusual in nature. In return, the pothos has an amazing facility for rooting by cuttings and layering, an asexual reproductive strategy, and each portion of stem has the beginnings of aerial roots. These can be distinguished as small brown appendages at the same node from which each leaf emerges. As soon as one of these appendages touches a surface that has some moisture, the root will begin to develop. This quality is the reason why the pothos is often sold wrapped in a plastic stake covered with coconut fiber. But this stake is far from providing adequate support, since it stays dry and the fiber is not very thick, so the root finds it unappealing to stick into. What experts do with this and other types of climbing plants is to provide them with a hollow plastic stake of greater diameter – which can be made by hand – and which is filled with sphagnum moss together with other very porous and water-retentive substrates, which are kept constantly moist. There the pothos can develop its aerial roots vigorously, to generate sturdy and more corpulent plants.

As already mentioned, when the pothos grows in the ground and develops to a large extent, it produces fenestrated leaves, that is, leaves that are divided and split, just like Adam’s rib. This fenestration has a triple function: to let more light through to the leaves below, to not offer as much resistance to the wind to avoid breaking, and to be more permeable to the passage of rainwater.

Of course, as a trademark of the pothos, both in the wildest nature and in the most homely of the living room, these leaves are tinged with the most attractive golden yellow tones. This will always happen when it has good light, since the pothos loves to grow with high luminosity, without direct sunlight. It is then when this yellow variegation appears; in the case that the leaves do not have it and are completely green, the plant indicates that it needs more light intensity.

It is true that it is a plant that is very resistant to unfavourable growing conditions, and it is seen growing in dark interiors with artificial lighting, with just one light bulb above its head. It must be taken into account that, if you want to grow it in a less bright part of the house, you must acclimatise the plant gradually and not place it in that less favourable place from the first minute. To achieve this adaptation, first leave the plant for a few weeks near a window, to gradually introduce it to the final space where you want to have it, a process that is also progressive. In this way we give it the opportunity to adapt to a less bright environment than it was used to in the nursery.

The pothos, like any good climbing plant, has very long stems that can be grown to hang from baskets, railings or stairs. An everyday sight is to see it climbing up ropes and threads fixed to the walls or leaning against shelves and furniture in the room. Its growth is so vigorous that it is often necessary to shorten its stems, which results in a more compact and less lanky plant.

A pothos displays completely green leaves at the farthest part of the window and variegated leaves as it moves closer to areas of brighter light. Eduardo Barba

When pruning is carried out, mainly when the plant is in a period of more active growth, these pieces can be easily cut, cutting right where there is one of those beginnings of a latent brownish root. This fragment will activate that root very quickly, both stuck in the moist substrate and submerged in water. That is another of the frequent scenes with this species: a cutting that has been in the same container with water for months, even years, with its roots coiled around themselves. Of course, planted in a pot with a good substrate, it would be happier. These cuttings can also be stuck in the base of the same pot where the pothos grows, and thus obtain several plants that provide more leafiness and more aesthetics to the whole.

As regards water, it is best not to keep it continuously wet, and watering should be spaced out sufficiently to allow the substrate to dry out. This will ensure that the plant does not have excess water, which is fatal for the pothos, which can then show symptoms of weakening, such as limp, weak, and dull leaves. When there is too much water, the plant is more likely to be affected by fungus, so it is best to avoid this extreme. With symptoms such as the edges of the leaves with brown spots, the plant warns us of this presence of fungus, so it should be treated with a fungicide. In winter, extreme caution must be taken with water, due to the fewer hours of light and its low intensity. Therefore, watering must be spaced out even more, to accompany the plant in its lower annual development rate. As a substrate, one must choose one that is very draining and with a high percentage of organic matter, with those with a high percentage of coconut fiber being preferred, for example. With a good annual organic fertilizer plan, with at least two applications—one in spring, the other at the end of summer—the plant will have good nutrition.

Apart from the traditional pothos, there are also a variety of cultivars that are very easy to find, such as the famous ‘Marble Queen’, with very variegated creamy white leaves. Whether you grow one of its varieties or the traditional pothos, it is a very good choice to learn more about the cultivation and intricacies of indoor plants. And if this summer ends on an island somewhere tropical or on a warm coast, you have to sharpen your eyesight, because it is very possible that there is a pothos climbing very close.