He won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021, saw his third consecutive success slip by last year at the hands of the Danish Vingegaard, and now he is once again launching himself to conquer the Grande Boucle which starts on Saturday from Bilbao: Tadej Pogacar is the cover man of Sportweek on newsstands with the Gazzetta dello Sport at the total price of 2.20 euros. “I lost a couple of weeks of preparation due to the crash, but now I’m in great shape and light of mind,” the 24-year-old Slovenian told us. “In this Tour all the responsibility is on Vingegaard’s shoulders and I will be able to race in a different way”. And to race the 21 stages of the Grande Boucle 2023, Pogacar will have a jewel of technology at its disposal: in fact, we went to Casa Colnago to see how the bike destined for the Slovenian champion is born. Weighing less than 7 kilos and 40 people committed to making it: it’s called the V4RS and it’s a real novelty. “We worked on aerodynamics, stiffness, lightness, comfort and sturdiness”, Nicola Rosin, CEO of Colnago told us, “but the bike must also be beautiful and pleasant…”.

This week’s Sportweek also celebrates the third star of Olimpia Milano: it does so with an interview with the captain of the Italian champion Nicolò Melli. “This is also the Scudetto for those who have played little, but have kept everyone’s level high in training.” There is an iconic photo of Armani’s triumph, and it is the photo Melli loves most: “In my memory I have the image of me with the cup in one hand and my daughter Matilde, two and a half years old, in the other”. Speaking of champions and icons: there is the legendary Wimbledon ready to go and the timeless Novak Djokovic chasing his eighth success on the London grass (only Federer has succeeded). On Sportweek you can read the portrait of the Serbian champion who has won the most slams of all, who for many is unsurpassed and who in recent years has given rise to an all-encompassing rivalry with Nadal, in which, however, Nole has pushed his way… Summer is (also) the season of the transfer market and the holidays of footballers: let’s talk about these “phenomena” that fill the weeks under the umbrella, retracing the history of Italian football with vintage images and unpublished anecdotes when the ball still doesn’t roll.