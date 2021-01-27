After a season that is coming to an end with the celebration of Super Bowl LV on February 7, it is a fact that the new generation of players is stomping to take power in the NFL. Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), are some of the representatives of this great litter. But who commands this group of young people is Patrick Mahomes, quarterback (QB) of the Kansas City Chiefs and a player who, in addition to looking for his second championship ring, will want to give a blow of authority against nothing more and nothing less than Tom Brady. A duel of generations, of course.

Before you get to win it all with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes He had in his hands the chance to dedicate himself to another sport thanks to the family influence. Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995 in Tyler (Texas), as a result of the marriage between Pat and Randi Mahomes. The father was a professional baseball player and his wish that Patrick would make it to MLB – just like him – was great, but the final decision was made by his son. Today the story is different, but it was close to reaching the Major Leagues.

Rejection of MLB and its love of baseball

The love that you have Patrick Mahomes to the diamond, it is thanks to his father. Pat Mahomes, who was born on August 9, 1970, was a pitcher who participated in the Major Leagues and the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB) between 1992 and 1993. Although he did not have large numbers as a player, he could be part of large institutions such as the Minnesota Twins (1992–1996), Boston Red Sox (1996–1997), Yokohama BayStars (1997–1998), New York Mets (1999–2000), Texas Rangers (2001), Chicago Cubs (2002) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2003).

During the first few years of life, Pat taught her son the wonders of throwing the ball. It was love at first sight. Not from the sport itself, but from the fact of throwing an object for a specific purpose. During years, Patrick Mahomes he practiced various sports in his life. The two most relevant were football and baseball, but the second gave him a golden opportunity that he turned down.

By 2014, when he was still attending school, he was selected to participate in the draft of the MLB for his achievements as a collegiate pitcher. In your senior year, he pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts. This earned him the 37th selection of the draft for the Detroit Lions, but decided not to sign a contract and continue trying American football.

However, despite being far from MLB, and due to the love he has for his new city, Mahomes became a minority partner of the Kansas City Royals on July 28, 2020 after allocating a part of his wealth to the team that plays in the central division of the American League.

Through an official statement, the Royals thanked Mahomes and John Sherman, owner of the organization, dedicated a few words to the quarterback for his gesture and affection for this sport.

“He has proven to be one of the best athletes and professional competitors in the world, and has built a culture of champion,” Sherman said. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving baseball.”

Can you imagine a Patrick Mahomes in the Major Leagues? Surely it would have been a star, but no one can get the image of star it has today.

School and Texas Tech

At school, Mahomes he attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. In the sports divisions, Mahomes was a member of the football, baseball and basketball teams. He believed that these sports would help him continue his training as a QB and they did. In its last stage as senior in Whitehouse, Mahomes dropped numbers of 4,619 passing yards, 50 touchdown passes (TDs), 948 yards and 15 TDs per carries.

His career would continue at Texas Tech University, where he worked in baseball as a relief pitcher and quarterback of the football team between 2014 and 2016. For his senior year in college, Mahomes decided to put baseball aside and focus on football. In 2016, he led the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in yards per game (421), passing yards (5,052), responsible for his team’s points (318) and touchdowns (53).

By the end of his college career with the Red Raiders (the Texas Tech team’s name), Mahomes retired with 32 games completed, 857 passes completed, 11,252 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

His future was written in the NFL and in what way. Unlike Tom Brady, legend and next opponent to beat in Super Bowl LV, Patrick Mahomes, after scoring a 4s8-second run in 40 yards, with a 1.88 meter physiognomy and a weight of 102 kilos during the NFL Scouting Combine, ended up being the tenth pick in the first round of the draft of the 2017 NFL and a direct ticket to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs

The pass of Mahomes to the Chiefs it was fixed. Not in an illegal way, but there was an agreement between several parties. The Buffalo Bills originally had priority in the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, but traded it to the Kansas team for their first- and third-round picks, in addition to the first-round pick of the 2018 draft. , Josh Allen could have worn the colors of the Chiefs and Mahomes those of Buffalo.

Upon arriving in Kansas on July 20, 2017, Mahomes signed a contract with the team for 4 years and more than $ 16 million. Most of his first season was spent as a backup to Alex Smith, but he had a chance to shine in Week 17 of the NFL. With a place in the playoffs assured, Andy Reid, the team’s head coach since 2013, decided to make use of the young quarterback against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won that game 27-24 and Mahomes finished with 284 passing yards and an interception.

For his second season in 2018, Alex Smith moved on to the Washington team and Mahomes He took the reins of the team as the starting QB. With Mahomes leading the way, the team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and clinched the American Conference (AFC) West Division pennant for the third consecutive time. He led the team in the playoffs, but fell to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots 37-31. However, he had a magnificent year. He finished the regular season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and was chosen as the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of that year in the NFL.

If Mahomes was already being successful, by 2019 all his efforts would pay off. By the following season, Kansas again led the regular season and the AFC West with a 12-4 record. Despite having regular numbers compared to 2018 (4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions), Mahomes shone with everything in the playoffs that year. Against the Houston Texans, after being down 24-0 in the score for the second quarter, the Chiefs turned it around and ended up winning the game 51-31. The QB threw for 321 yards and 5 TDs. In the AFC Conference Championship game against the Tennessee Titans, Kansas defeated the Titans 35-24 for the second American Conference title in its history. With a direct pass to Super Bowl LIV, and with one more opponent to beat, the Chiefs and Mahomes only had eyes for one thing: the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Patrick Mahomes making a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV, on February 2, 2020. Source: Patrick Semansky (AP).

In an electrifying game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2, 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The victory earned him the second Super Bowl for Kansas since 1969 and Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, plus 29 yards and a TD per carry, was voted that year’s Super Bowl MVP.

After this achievement and with the sporting promotion he was leading, the Chiefs decided to shield Patrick Mahomes and renew his contract. On July 6, 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $ 477 million contract plus another $ 26 million in “special bonuses,” which would equal a total of $ 503 million in earnings.. In this way, the young quarterback would be in the organization until 2031 and would lead the team’s next projects.

For the 2020 season, history seems to repeat itself. With a record of 14-2 and leaving rivals like Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen in the way, the Chiefs reached their second Super Bowl in a row and have a Mahomes who remains unstoppable, as he finished the regular season with 4,740 passing yards. and 38 touchdowns.

With all these numbers and achievements under his belt, it is no surprise that every great sporting success entails a certain nutritional sacrifice and a good exercise routine to strengthen the muscles.

Food and exercise

Unlike other players who have very strict methods like Tom Brady and his “TB12 Method”, Patrick Mahomes has a different thinking – and not so radical – when training and eating.

Thanks to Brittany Matthews, his college girlfriend and current wife, he was able to change his diet to more fitness and reduce the consumption of sweets, fats and processed foods that could interfere with his performance. After the changes, Mahomes eats 4-5 meals a day.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his partner Brittany Matthews after winning his first SUPER Bowl.

“I am blessed that my girlfriend is (big) in nutrition, so she helps me with that. I’m just trying to cut out some of the bad foods, the fast food, the foods that are not good for your body and don’t help you get the most out of them. I’m picky about food, but I still try to eat healthy things like chicken, salmon, and all the (other) things that I really like, ”commented the quarterback for the digital portal Man of many on August 17, 2020.

Of all the foods, there is one that Mahomes can’t put down: the ketchup. His fanaticism is such that it led him to sign a sponsorship agreement with Hunt’s in 2018, one of the most traditional ketchup brands in the United States. He loves this sauce so much that he eats it with everything. On some occasions, even on the diets imposed by his wife Brittany.

The exercise routine of Patrick Mahomes it is run by his personal trainer Bobby Stroupe. With him, they developed 72 personalized workouts just for when the quarterback is out of season. Most exercises, for obvious reasons, are focused on the arms and shoulders.

“Shoulder care is definitely something I’m doing more than I used to… My coach, Bobby Stroupe, takes me through a routine where my shoulder is in awkward positions as I gain strength. I shoot from so many awkward positions on the field, so it’s an important part of my routine, “he explained.

Next Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs will seek the third championship in their history and Mahomes to deliver a blow of authority in the NFL with his second ring in a row. But -first- he must defeat Tom Brady and show that the new generation is here to stay.