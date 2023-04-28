Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was exhilarating, as the single free practice session had implied. Not only has one seen real fight for the pole positionbut even Red Bull was ousted from the first box for the first time this season. Charles Leclerc in “his” Baku he finds a wonderful pole position, daughter of one performance of the absolutely extraordinary Monegasque and an SF-23 with a perfectly centredwhich made it possible to extract the potential of the car.

The new course of Ferrari set-ups: more difficult but with more potential

It was Leclerc himself who explained an important aspect of the “new course” of the red’s set-ups: the path taken is that of an operating window more complicated to find and to be made to work, but which once centered guarantees a highest attainable potential. Although Maranello is still in the study phase to identify the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s project in order to correctly address that of the next seasonit was courageously chosen to undertake one more difficult road but with more potential and the Leclerc’s talent on this track he did the rest in this first qualifying. You’re probably working at lower, aggressive ground clearances, aided by the resurfaced track and particularly smooth surface. Unlike the Monegasque, however, Carlos Sainzusually in more difficulty when the set-ups are a little more forced, did not find the necessary confidence with this track, actually ending up in a frenetic vortex between errors and risks that have compromised the entire session, terminated still in fourth placegiven that Ferrari appeared on the flying lap in Azerbaijan comfortably in front to the direct rivals of the first three races, ie Mercedes And Aston Martin, not at all comfortable on the Azeri track. Let’s take a look at the telemetry data of what was a real feat by the number 16 Ferrari driver compared with those of Verstappen as always to get a clearer idea of ​​what happened on the track.



The first thing that catches the eye is that, unlike the first three races, the SF-23 and the RB19 seem this time very similar in performance. Both show a excellent balance, without oversteer “snaps” to check or other macroscopic defects. Red Bull confirms its strength a DRS openbut Ferrari shows good traction and even a completely similar if not better performance on the forehand with DRS closed. This can be clearly seen, for example, in the third stretch above 300 km/h, where the DRS is not used and, although the maximum speed reached by Leclerc and Verstappen is the same, the acceleration curve Ferrari is significantly improve both below and above. The impression is that, among other things, there is also a little more than power available for the riders of the red. Not only that anyway, actually. Leclerc, who immediately appeared particularly inspired, manages to be incredibly effective in all braking situations, almost always going on the brake for a few moments later by Verstappen, while still managing to stop the car and ad enter it effectively cornering. Despite the criticality of the track on this aspect, the front of the SF-23 shows itself responsive just the way Leclerc likes itand in the rapid changes of direction this time it is the Monegasque who shows good references.

Leclerc’s “secret” shot: turn 16

One point we would like to underline, however, is the turn 16, the last one, downhill, before the very long straight back to the finish line. A very effective pass in this corner can guarantee a sort of “slingshot effect” in the next straight with a few kilometers per hour more starting speed which is difficult for the opponents to recover with the cars full. Leclerc had already made an incredible pass in that stretch in 2021 and it was really interesting to see both during free practice and in the qualifying laps. the various attempts of the Monegasque to maximize effectiveness in that stretch. Leclerc in the first laps of the session tended to anticipate the braking at that point, entering slower, but improving the exit line, therefore opening the gas earlier and obtaining a more effective entry into the straight, even if at the expense of pure speed precisely cornering. After several attempts, the Monegasque succeeded in the last pass put it all together.



In fact, Leclerc travels in that section with minimal speed 5 km/h higher than Verstappenbut still managing (let us honestly say that only he knows how) a maintain the advantage of the best “launch” speed on the straight (graph above). This passage guarantees him almost 1 tenth of a gain over Verstappen in that stretch. In full the two cars “surface” at similar speeds, with Red Bull slightly more efficient than the SF-23, but once the DRS is open the scissor opens quickly up to the finish line with Verstappen who can regain part of what he lost at the start of the stretch, but not enough to get ahead of Leclerc.

Verstappen calm and calculating

Red Bull therefore has to settle for second and third place on the grid with a calm Verstappen who appeared conscious of a good potential of the car on the duration of the race. And right on the pass we don’t have reliable references given the only free practice session done, but it will be very interesting to find out. In general, for the first time this year, the two cars showed performance and behavior similarVery well balanced, strong on both axlesquick in traction and in I stretch and effective in braking. The impression, however, is that Verstappen did a “normal” lap on a risky track, showing himself to be calculating so as not to overdo it and risk throwing away important points in terms of the championship. Leclerc, to get to the same performance, had to pull out instead a real masterpiece ride, to the limit, if not beyond, in every single corner of the track. For this reason, the idea of ​​achieving pole position with a victory doesn’t seem like a simple undertaking for Ferrari, but it will be particularly interesting to evaluate the performance on this track, with low degradation but still complicated in terms of the “tire window”, where in the race it is difficult to generate enough energy to keep the covers in the ideal operating range. If Sunday’s race is all to be discovered, before then we have yet another qualifying and the sprint to analyze the performance and get a clearer idea. The premises are those of a continuation of the Baku weekend not to be missed.