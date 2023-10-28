The enigmatic Soondo Ki, matriarch of the family, was waiting for us at the door dressed in a colorful ceremonial dress. We greeted each other with a smile and with the same friendly gesture she invited us to come to her house. From Seoul, after three long hours, we had managed to reach Damyang County and its bamboo forests in the south of the country, a rural area surrounded by vegetation everywhere. In the center of the property we find a traditional house or hanokwith hundreds of jars arranged by rows and columns as if they responded to an imaginary army organization chart.

Only three journalists and the guide assigned by the Hansik Conference, the gastronomic congress that had brought us to the capital, formed the meager entourage at that time. Inside we found a long table on which this lady, named grand master of Korean food by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of her country, had laid out a large buffet: pickled and fermented vegetables, crispy fried seaweed cookies with rice, stuffed dumplings, large leaves of raw vegetables to prepare the typical vegetable rolls (saam), cold meats, marinated fish, various types of kimchi, pickled fish and numerous sauces scattered with chopped vegetables. And, furthermore, bowls of deep dark soybeans. With no time for protocols, we toasted as if we were with family and began the tasting with the support of people from their team.

It is not easy to analyze Korean cuisine from a Western perspective. Fermentations, now so fashionable in the gastronomic universe, configure the soul of an ancient culture abundant in complex flavors, sour, bitter and spicy notes, difficult to understand at first contact. Without saying a word, before finishing lunch, the lady of the house prepared her famous table at the foot of the table. kimchi. She began to spread the leaves of a pickled bok choy with a deep red paste. He spread it with his gloved hands along the leaves and invited us to try them. “It is the basis of kimchiNow, those leaves must ferment slowly,” the Korean guide told us.

What’s in that spread? I asked him again. “Each family has its own mix. There are hundreds of recipes. In essence, it is a paste made with spices, herbs, fruits, anchovies, garlic and hot paprika that gives it its characteristic crimson color. Even so, the kimchi It is not only prepared with Chinese cabbages, but with many other vegetables, radish, cucumber and turnip, even with white marinades without any color.

Soondo Ki at the table in his home in Damyang County, Korea. José Carlos Capel Rivas

He kimchi It is not a sauce, but a family pickle with an ancient tradition intended to preserve vegetables during the winter months. They are brined, slathered in the marinade and left to ferment for weeks, months or perhaps longer. Its flavor evolves, kimchi “It loses freshness and becomes more mature,” the guide stressed. “It is a source of vitamins and minerals, antioxidant, healthy and dietary food. “The most consumed product in Korea that we have successfully exported to half the world.”

At that time, our experience had only taken the first steps. At the door of hanok wooden jars where we were, the traditional Korean house, we were absorbed contemplating those clay jars, squat, covered with hats of the same material, aligned in grids that remain closed for months or years. Bridging the gap, something equivalent to the Chinese terracotta warriors of Xian, an army of clay.

In the image, two types of paste: ‘doenjang’ (simple fermented soybeans) and ‘gochujang’ (with hot red peppers), and soy sauce. Image provided by the Kisondo company.

With my gaze fixed on the surroundings, I asked the air again. What do those jars contain? “Two types of jangs (thick fermented sauce), a staple in Korean homes, reason for the umami of their dishes,” the CEO of the artisan company responded to me. Kisondo, which since 1970 has been producing different products following traditional methods and of which Mrs. Soondo Ki is the visible head, its image and soul. “We develop doenjang (simple fermented soybean paste) and gochujang (the same pasta with hot red peppers). From the first, soy sauce is obtained, which is also made in China and Japan and which in Korea reaches extraordinary quality.

What is the process? I asked him again. “The most important thing to do jang is to ferment the meju before aging it in jars. He meju It is obtained from soybeans that, after boiling, are crushed in mortars. With this paste, paving stones are molded, tied with threads, and left to ferment in dryers for months. It is the raw material for everything that follows, the doenjanghe gochujang that I mentioned, dressings that lend flavor and depth to Korean dishes, products that we export all over the world. Always from ingredients grown in Korea.” For his part, Soondo Ki explained, in a few words, that he has been doing Yang for 47 years: “We must observe 10 processes according to the methods of our ancestors.”

Complex products, with deep flavors and aromas, full of umami that have penetrated the haute cuisine of half the world, led by the Spanish and encouraged by the growing interest in fermented foods in which the Danish Rene Redzepi has focused in recent years. “Some of our soy sauces are aged in jars for several years. We capture the flavors of time, something priceless,” the head of the company told us as we said goodbye.

Some soy sauces are aged for years in jars. José Carlos Capel Rivas

