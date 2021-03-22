On Mars on February 18, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover – after a journey of 470 million kilometers and almost seven months in duration – successfully landed on the Red Planet.

Among the instruments of its scientific load, the Ingenuity stands out, a small space drone whose main engine is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor who already turned 7 years old. All the details about the choice of this model and its imminent deployment.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) team announced Friday that had completed the final reviews of the systems that integrate the aerial device with the robotic vehicle.

“Right now, the helicopter is still connected to the rover. Therefore, we keep it warm and fed. We are charging the batteries. And we are also trying to identify a suitable site to begin testing, ”said Timothy Canham, a JPL flight engineer.

Once independent of the rover, the Ingenuity will use its own solar panel to charge. You have a one-month window to complete up to five test flights that are expected to begin no earlier than the first week of April.

“The helicopter project has been in development since 2014 and is the culmination of rigorous testing and innovation. It is intended to be a demonstration of how autonomous flight can expand the horizon of space exploration, research and data for future missions and designs. “Dev Singh, Qualcomm’s general manager of robotics and drones, explained during a conference call.

To rise in the Martian atmosphere, which is 99% less dense engineers they had to reduce their size, weight and energy consumption, to increase flight times and improve safety.

The architecture of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 adapted to move the Ingenuity.

The small vehicle, which is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Flight platform, weigh 1.8 kilograms and is able to establish communication with your base and fly autonomously.

“The architecture behind this helicopter is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor including a 2.5 GHz quad-core CPU, an Adreno 330 GPU and a 55 megapixel image signal processor, ”Singh warned.

This mobile chipset, announced at MWC 2014 from Barcelona, ​​it was adopted at the time by the Samsung Galaxy S5, the Sony Xperia Z3 and the LG G3, although now, it is surrounded by more powerful cameras and sensors.

These specifications are tailored to the needs of a platform with the correct size and power limitations that could handle flight, control, and the ability to take and store images. In addition, it will be tested the advantages that space exploration drones can bring.

The Ingenuity will begin its first flights during the month of April.

The device has a 0.5 megapixel downward facing navigation camera and a 13 megapixel front camera to help you discover what’s going on around you.

“The processor controls a visual navigation algorithm using geographic features of the surface of Mars tracked with an integrated camera. In addition, NASA engineers had to encapsulate the chipset to protect it against the low pressure and cold of Mars, ”Singh said.

Your mobile system operates on the frequency of 900 MHz and transmits data at a speed of up to 250 kbps. It is capable of operating at a distance of approximately 300 meters.

Additionally, instructions will be sent from Perseverance during flight maneuvers to help you make decisions. From a distance, they will be supervised by NASA engineers.

One of the first prototypes of Qualcomm SnapDragon Flight technology.

The main obstacle is that commanding a helicopter via remote control in real time is impossible. Guidelines for autonomous operation have a delay of 3 to 22 minutes.

To select the robotic platform that was most suitable for this mission, it was taken into account variables such as energy consumption, Martian radiation and atmospheric conditions.

“Extreme temperatures and climatic cycles can wear out parts very quickly. Also, some forms of space radiation will damage silicon gradually or abruptly, ”Singh said.

Ingenuity is ready to begin its maneuvers on Martian soil.

The big challenge is making sure that the system controlling autonomous operation has a sufficiently high computing power and, at the same time, ensure low power consumption, since much of the supply comes from a radiator to keep the components active on Martian nights.

“Through JPL’s analysis, they were able to determine that certain properties of Qualcomm Flight technology would reduce the risk of failure and qualify the needs for the first flight to another planet,” Singh suggested.

In practical terms, Ingenuity is considered a high-risk, high-reward technology demonstration. If the small spacecraft encounters difficulties, the science collection of the Mars 2020 mission will not be affected.

If the helicopter takes off as designed, future missions to Mars could enlist second-generation devices to add an aerial dimension to their explorations.