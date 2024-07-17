New Enotria: The Last Song Video Reveals Game’s Secrets linked to the legends of Italian folklore that inspired the game’s development team to give life to the fascinating soulslike set in a dark fantasy version of our country.

For example the Red Monkguardian of the Mantelloni Garden, is a figure born from the betrayal that has upset an entire kingdom, who moves restlessly within this scenario and manifests himself in the form of an implacable enemy, who will put our courage to the test.

Then there are the Mantelloni: cunning and mischievous creatures, who hide a secret under their long cloaks. Guardians of the ancient forests of Mont Blanc, they do not hesitate to play dirty tricks on those who dare to approach their territories, through ingenious and lethal traps.

It’s still The Ghost Monks of Subasiocondemned to wander for eternity as tormented souls: a punishment for having betrayed their sacred vows. The melancholic songs and desperate prayers of these ghosts echo among the hills, creating an eerie and mysterious atmosphere.