After years of waiting, Fantastic Beast The Secrets of Dumbledore It’s finally available in movie theaters around the world. In this way, the eyes of the public, and Warner Bros., were on the performance of the tape at the box office. The results? Well, the reality is not as favorable as the fans would like it to be.

According to Variety, Fantastic Beast The Secrets of Dumbledore managed to raise $43 million during its opening weekend in the United States. Although these numbers managed to position the film in the first position of collection in recent days, this is also the lowest opening for the series.

By comparison, the first Fantastic Beasts movie debuted to $74 million in 2016, grossing a total of $812 million. On the other hand, The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, it grossed $62 million in its opening weekend, ending its run in theaters with $654.9 million. For its part, experts have pointed out that The Secrets of Dumbledore would manage to collect more than $400 million dollars in total.

Let us remember that a previous report indicated that the future of this series depends entirely on a favorable performance of The Secrets of Dumbledore. Thus, this beginning does not paint a good future for the saga which plans to tell the great fight that Dumbledore and Grindelwald had before the arrival of Harry Potter in the wizarding world.

Every new Fantastic Beast movie underperforms at the box office. While this can be attributed to the film’s poor ratings, it’s also important to note that the film industry is barely recovering from the pandemic.

