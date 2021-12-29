Research shows that 80% of people’s New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

Experts attribute the reasons for the failure of such decisions to the absence of executable steps, which ultimately lead to them.

In a study by a professor of management sciences at the American University of Miami, Dr. Scott Dust, he confirmed the existence of two types of goals that increase focus, productivity and self-awareness.

According to DAST, smart goals are concerned with those that are specific, measurable and executable, taking into account that they are realistic, and setting a time frame for their implementation.

The second type of goals are quick, that is, they have been discussed frequently, and they are ambitious and specialized.

Dast stressed the importance of the issue of learning first, followed by performance in the journey of achieving goals, because the fact that the goal is relatively difficult, will make us need important elements such as experience and knowledge.

To ensure the success of the goals, the management science specialist identified five important factors, the most prominent of which is writing new goals, placing them in a place where they can be seen, and strengthening them by writing positive affirmations or photo comments reminding the goal.

Dust cited the strength of the impact of writing on goals, a study by a professor of psychology at the Dominican University in California, Professor Jill Matthews, indicated that participants who wrote their goals achieved 42 percent success, while the success rate in achieving goals was 76 percent when Study participants wrote down their goals, made a plan, told a trusted friend, and kept them informed of milestones.

Dust also emphasized frequent evaluation and organizational change of objectives, with their division into smaller sub-goals that ultimately lead to the larger demand.

He advised Dust to define the concepts of success and failure, to review the challenges that were previously overcome, and the remaining obstacles, to refocus efforts efficiently, and to come up with new strategies to achieve the goal while increasing self-awareness and raising self-confidence.

It is necessary to create a schedule that makes interaction with the goal part of the daily routine, taking into account the issue of enjoying the present, while focusing on the future, as the absence of this makes us feel tense and tired, and lose enthusiasm for the goals.

Finally, Dust emphasized the celebration of successes, whatever they may be, in a way that nurtures the mind, soul and body.