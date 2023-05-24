The eternal conflict will be fought not only on computer screens and consoles around the world on June 6, 2023, with the advent of Diablo IV but also under desks and behind keyboards with the new line Secretlab Diablo IV Collection co-developed with Blizzard Entertainment.

Two models, both in Secretlab NEO™ Hybrid Leatherette to make everything even more comfortable and engaging, which one will you choose? You will sit among the hosts of the Light with the Inarius Editiondedicated to the angel father of Sanctuary or vice versa you will sink into the arms of the mother of Sanctuary, sitting on the throne of Lilith Edition?

Available in sizes Regular And XL the two Secretlab chairs are both TITAN Evo therefore they offer:

Patented “pebble” seat base.

Magnetic memory foam head pillow.

LADAPT lumbar support system (patent pending).

4D armrests with CloudSwap system for replacing the upper armrest.

The price for the Secretlab Diablo IV Collection and of €749 while if you buy in a manner direct from the manufacturer you will get them at a price of €674, with free shipping and 5-year warranty with return option within 14 days from the date of receipt of the product. Below is the gallery of chairs.