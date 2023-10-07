Operational headquarters: the secretary of the United Russia branch, injured in an explosion, died in Novaya Kakhovka

The secretary of the local branch of United Russia, wounded in an explosion in the Kherson region, has died. The city administration’s operational headquarters transmits a message TASS.

Vladimir Malov was seriously injured as a result of a car explosion in Novaya Kakhovka.

The man’s death occurred at 14:40 Moscow time, an administration spokesman said.

Earlier, the head of the region, Vladimir Saldo, commented on the emergency in the Kherson region. He called the incident a terrorist attack. He said that emergency services were working on the spot and promised that the crime would be solved.