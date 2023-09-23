Ricardo Rojas Arévalo, general secretary of the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), He was fired this Friday after insulting the director of the National School of Forensic Sciences, Zoraida García Castillo.

The events occurred on September 20 at the meeting “Current challenges of criminal investigation in the adversarial system.” During the event, the speaker Carlos Cuenca Dardón said: “this Mr. Anselmo Apodaca is going to be there, he is going to talk about the importance of forensic sciences, Zoraida is going to be there, you know her very well…”.

To this, Rojas Arévalo responded: “fucking old asshole”which caused laughter from Cuenca and Gabriel Regino, also present at the table.

The former secretary of the faculty also added: “Do you know that he sent a letter with five candidates?” At that moment the transmission of the event was cut off.

Through a video, Raúl Contreras Bustamante, director of the Faculty of Law, reported the dismissal of Rojas Arévalo, who during a series of conferences at the university, which was broadcast live, made the misogynistic comment against García Castillo.

“I was made aware of an unfortunate comment that was made yesterday in one of our auditoriums,” said the director, adding that the Faculty of Law is categorically “against any act of violence against women. But we are also firm that none of these acts should go unpunished.”

Lawyer offered an apology to the insulted director and communicated that, “for this reason, I have decided to immediately dismiss Dr. Ricardo Rojas Arévalo from his duties, who until today served as Secretary General of this institution.”

For her part, the Mexican writer, journalist, professor and researcher, Beatriz Gutiérrez Mülleralso wife of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, wrote a message of support to director Zoraida García Castillo through social networks.

”I join. We are not things or decorations. We are not inferior. We are not hysteria or weakness. We are strength. ”, He wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check out all the promotions.