He is best known for seeking support for Ukraine around the world, but the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to the stage on Wednesday, guitar in hand, to launch a diplomatic initiative through music.

Blinken’s performance came during a ceremony where he launched the “Music Diplomacy Initiative”designed to promote American foreign policy through music.

After jazz icon Herbie Hancock passed the stage; Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters, and up-and-coming pop singer Gayle, Blinken came on stage, in the reception room of the State Department, and he did so jokingly, assuring that, with his intervention, the other artists were going to be ruined.

Playing the guitar and lowering the pitch of his generally soft voice, Blinken offered a version of “Hoochie Coochie Man.” of blues legend Muddy Waters, and managed to keep his audience – many of them his subordinates – from leaving, and even cheering him on.

American pop culture has been popular around the world for decades. and has managed to gain a foothold without the support of Washington.

During the Cold War, The United States sent many of its artists abroad, some of them blackwho in their own country were forced to perform in specific settings due to segregation.

Now, within the framework of this initiative, The United States will deploy renowned artists to Jordan and Saudi Arabia this falland a philharmonic orchestra to China.

Antony Blinken speaks during the launch of the US State Department’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative.

Herbie Hancock, accompanied by Dee Dee Bridgewater and the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) jazz ensemble, will perform in Jordan in October, recalling pianist Duke Ellington’s historic 1963 concertthe State Department reported in a statement.

Herbie Hancock’s tour will continue in Saudi Arabia, where four days of concerts will be heldin an Islamic country that until recently banned musical performances.

In parallel, the Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in several cities in China from November 9 to 18 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 1973 tourwhich he made a year after Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing.

A violinist who participated in that tour will play at this year’s concerts. The “Music Diplomacy Initiative” foresees a series of musical exchanges and collaborationsincluding sending hip hop artists to Nigeria in September.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Artist Quincy Jones received an honorary award, “peace through music.”

AFP