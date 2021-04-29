The Secretary of State for Energy of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) mobilizes this year investments in excess of 5.3 billion euros for the energy transition, as announced this Thursday in Murcia by the secretary of said department, Sara Aagesen.

Aagesen highlighted Murcia’s capacity “to contribute to this energy transition”, so the State “will mobilize a large amount of resources, more than 10,000 million euros in three years, for this transition «. An action, he said, in which both the Government of the nation, as well as the communities, local entities and civil society “have to be present and we will facilitate it with aid”.

After holding a meeting with Murcian business organizations, at the headquarters of the Government Delegation in the Region, collected the concerns that entrepreneurs have, who showed their interest in these grants. The Secretary of State for Energy has had the opportunity to share with the business sector “what are the actions that will be promoted within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan”, which constitutes a “great opportunity” for the Region of Murcia.

In his opinion, “self-consumption is a safe bet to reduce the electricity bill.” Hence, he has highlighted the importance of «implementing the aid well, with the maxim of ecological transition and the principle of being respectful of the limits of the planet; that principle that Europe asks of us and that we ask from Spain ».