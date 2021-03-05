The Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, in charge of the Kirchner Horacio Pietragalla, on Friday night finally repudiated the repression in Formosa, but with criticism of the “smear campaign” of the media and the “political use” of the situation by the opposition.

“The permanent smear campaign carried out by the hegemonic media on the provincial government, the constant boycott the exceptional health measures to face the pandemic, the political use that some sectors of the opposition make of these events, and the excessive violence of some protesters – who today even tried to enter the provincial Government House – do not justify the disproportionate use of police force in the repression of the protest, “says the text.

The communiqué repudiates “the violence exerted by members of the Formosa Provincial Police on the protesters” who were protesting in front of the Government House for the return to phase 1 decreed by the governor Gildo Insfran.

In turn, he assures that the agency communicated with the provincial authorities and local human rights organizations to monitor the situation of the wounded and detainees and that the Formosan government “undertook to initiate research about the excessive use of force by members of the provincial police “.

Instead, the official did not mention eventual responsibilities of Governor Gildo Insfrán, a firm ally of Alberto Fernández, in the violent response to the march of citizens of Formosa against the return to the strictest phase of quarantine due to the appearance of 17 new cases of Covid.

The Secretary of Human Rights, Pietragalla, had already supported the governor in February Insfrán after the complaints of human rights violations in the compulsory isolation centers set up by in the province.

“There are no clandestine detention centers in Formosa, it is almost a joke; Human Rights are not systematically violated in Formosa; there are no crimes against humanity in Formosa, I want to make it clear,” he had declared in February, when he visited the Province .

In this sense, he minimized the complaints: “There were specific situations where the swabbing and vaccination processes were not explained in detail and we transmitted it.”

At that time he had also targeted the opposition, which he questioned for an alleged “trivialization of Human Rights.”

After his visit, a delegation of deputies from Together for Change, led by Waldo Wolff, Sebastián Salvador and Mónica Frade, as well as Luis Naidenoff, Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce from Formosa, also toured the province.

Unlike Pietragalla, they denounced “a militarized detention system” and assured that there was a “systematic violation of Human Rights.”

