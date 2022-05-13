Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval during a morning press conference on February 25, 2022. Presidency (Dark Room)

The escape of more than 300 soldiers from Nueva Italia, Michoacán, without a single shot and at the tip of the motor of the inhabitants of the region last Wednesday, already has an explanation from the Secretary of Defense. Luis Cresencio Sandoval assured this morning in a conference with the Executive that the federal forces deployed in the area decided to act in this way by recognizing that the civilians were unarmed. “There was no armed aggression, there was no reason to respond to force,” he declared.

The explanation came after videos went viral on social networks where Army personnel are observed being chased by vehicles with civilians in Nueva Italia, one of the most important cities in the Tierra Caliente region, a complex territory, crossed by conflicts. among organized crime. In the recordings, the drivers can be heard shouting: “Shoot him, fucking, shoot him, shoot him!”, while the military vehicles drive away at full speed.

Given the surprise caused by the images of what is supposed to have been the withdrawal of the military forces into the hands of civilians, this Friday the Secretary of Defense defended his actions, assuring that the attitude of the Army is to apply respect for human rights. humans and avoid excessive use of force.

The secretary details that the military began their inspection and surveillance tasks on Tuesday, May 10. “That day the Army identifies a first blockade in Potrerillo de Coria, with unarmed people, and they continue on their way, and later in Cuatro Caminos they locate another blockade again, in the same way with unarmed personnel and surround it again,” he says.

A day later, after realizing that the social base is trying to prevent the access of the Armed Forces in the area, it is when a major operation is deployed with more than 353 soldiers, 106 members of the National Guard and 42 police officers from Michoacán. “There are positive results, four more laboratories are located to produce methamphetamine and 15 marijuana plantations,” Sandoval details.

Although the soldiers ended up leaving Nueva Italia at speed, the Secretary of Defense defended the achievements of the operation: five laboratories for the production of synthetic drugs were destroyed, as well as 19 marijuana plantations. Two blows valued at more than 13,000 million pesos.

After releasing this report, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave his support to the Armed Forces and stated that “the soldiers acted very well,” alluding to the fact that they did not respond to attacks by civilians. The Executive, on tour in the State of Nuevo León, emphasized defending his statements that gang members are cared for because they are human beings. “In what head can violence confront violence? Evil must be faced by doing good, ”he settled.

Michoacán has been for years a powder keg, in which La Familia Michoacana faces off against the new ones, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. And just as dozens of municipalities in Tierra Caliente are stained with blood, an almost identical battle is being waged towards the east of the state, the key drug trafficking corridor towards the center of the country and its capital. There are dozens of violent acts in this entity: antipersonnel mines, executions in broad daylight, assassinations of mayors. The narco’s messages devastate a population that discovers a bloody discovery every day that is more difficult to digest than the day before.

